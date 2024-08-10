“SADDEST DAYS OF MY”: Paulo Costa Pens Heartfelt Message After Tony Ferguson Blocks Him on X

Paulo Costa’s trolling seems to have gone too far as he now finds Tony Ferguson blocking him on X. The former UFC interim champion is going through a tough time right now with a big decision to make about hanging up his boots. Amidst all this, ‘Borrachinha’ seems to be disappointed that actions have consequences.

Costa is very active on social media, especially X. He is constantly interacting with the fans, conversing with them and putting out memes. He also says a lot of random ridiculous things that often reminds fans of Sean Strickland but with less angry and in a Portuguese accent.

But seems as though he may have taken things a little too far with Ferguson this time as he finds himself blocked by the man.

The Brazilian fighter recently shared a photo that showed ‘El Cucuy’ not wanting to do anything with him and said,

“One of the saddest days of my tweeting days. Now the business is to toe the line, shake the dust off and put a stone in it.”



ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS OF MY TWEETING DAYS. NOW THE BUSINESS IS TO TOE THE LINE, SHAKE THE DUST OFF AND PUT A STONE IN IT. pic.twitter.com/KZYsTmTmd6 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 9, 2024

With Tony Ferguson’s recent retirement situation, the American may not be in the mood for jokes. Especially coming from Paulo Costa.

The Brazilian still hasn’t revealed what caused ‘El Cucuy’ to block him but its a widely accepted idea that its well deserving.

Now coming to Tony, the former interim champion has shared his own picture in the Wolverine meme format, something people do to relive old memories.

Ferguson and the Wolverine meme

At UFC Abu Dhabi, Ferguson only put down one glove in the octagon since he was unsure of whether to retire. However, moments later when he was asked about it while walking back, he had simply claimed that he had a lot of work to do.

And now, in a recent tweet, he has shared a famous meme and told people how much he loved them.

““Lots Of Love To All Of Ewe “- Champ -CSO- “

“Lots Of Love ToAll Of Ewe “- Champ ⚔️️ -CSO- # ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eCzwCTo8S6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 5, 2024

This has led to fans in the comments section being very supportive of him, with many calling for him to hang up his gloves with dignity.

Others reassured him that they would follow him no matter where he decided to go or what he decided to do. Although he hasn’t won a fight in his last 8 matches, his followers remain a legion that would march behind him in a war against father time.