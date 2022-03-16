“I warned you!” – Watch Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria get into an altercation days before their fight

Paddy Pimblett was involved in an altercation with Ilia Topuria before their encounter at UFC Fight Night 204 in London.

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria, UFC lightweights, clashed at the host hotel days before their fight, throwing punches and bottles but “nothing too terrible transpired after.” For some time, Pimblett and Topuria have been feuding on social media.

“I warned you!” Topuria wrote in social media posts that accompanied a video of the altercation. “This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! … And you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off.”

To which Paddy responded:

Imagine trying to jump someone on their own with 5 of your boys & you dont land a single shot & get a bottle of hand sanitizer bounced off your head 😂😂you little🤡🍄don’t try to act big like you did something when you💩your pants pretending ur boys was holding u back🤣🤣🤣pussy https://t.co/b5NOEyDu3Y — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 15, 2022

Reason for the Altercation:

The two fighter had prior issue when paddy insulted Georgian fighter online, which espicially make Topuria very upset. As Russo-Georgian war killed many people including Topuria’s family members. To which Paddy apologized for his comments.

Pimblett (17-3, 1-0 UFC) is fighting in the main event of Saturday’s event against Rodrigo Vargas. A former featherweight, Topuria (11-0, 3-0 UFC) is making his debut in at 155 pounds against Jai Herbert. And just before the fight night the altercation took place.

After the altercation Topuria said that he hopes to setttle his difference with Pimblett inside the Octagon.

“Of course [I want that fight],” Topuria said. “With a lot of honor and pride for all my people, I would love it. The truth is that I would love it. Because if you think about it, if I catch him outside of the octagon, I’m going to hand him a beating, and I’m going to have to pay is recovery. This way, if he accepts a fight with me, I’m going to crack his head, and I’d get paid for beating him up.”

