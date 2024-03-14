Sean Strickland Demands Rematch with Dricus Du Plessis, Similar to Israel Adesanya’s Treatment

Sean Strickland wants another title shot. The former UFC middleweight champion believes the matchmakers are not doing him any justice. Strickland lost his title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 early this year via split decision. Since then, neither fighter has come out with confirmations regarding their next fight. In a rant on X, the former champion called out the UFC matchmakers, citing Israel Adesanya as an example.

Sean Strickland believes he won the fight against Dricus du Plessis. The American wants to fight du Plessis again in an immediate rematch. Strickland cited Israel Adesanya‘s example of how he got ‘slept’ by Alex Pereira and still got a rematch. He said,

“You know I don’t care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give izzy a rematch to alex after getting slept..I lost a close decision that dana himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did. That needs to be run back..”

Sean Strickland believes the UFC 297 main event needs to be run back. Strickland wants another shot at the South African Champion. However, Israel Adesanya was given an immediate rematch because he defended his title multiple times before that. Strickland, on the other hand, lost his first title defense.

As Strickland looks to get another title shot, another middleweight is eyeing the same spot. Robert Whittaker believes a fight with Strickland would put him at No.1 once again.

Robert Whittaker believes it makes more sense to fight Sean Strickland over Khamzat Chimaev

Whittaker wants Sean Strickland next. The former middleweight champion put on a stunning display against Paulo Costa at UFC 298 and is on his way up. Robert Whittaker recently spoke to MMA Junkie about his future plans in the division and revealed who he thinks he should fight next.

“(Khamzat Chimaev) doesn’t move me. It does in clout, but it doesn’t move me higher up in the rankings. I want to fight guys in the top five. Beating Strickland puts me at No. 1 again. That’s as close as you can get, really.”

Whittaker stated that he wants to consolidate his position in the UFC by winning against fighters ranked in the Top 5, unlike Khamzat Chimaev. On the other hand, Sean Strickland wants the Dricus du Plessis match next, but the champ wants to fight Israel Adesanya in Africa.

Thus, with things looking exciting in the middleweight division, a possible Robert Whittaker vs. Strickland fight could serve as a title eliminator, with the winner getting to go up against the winner of a potential du Plessis vs. Adesanya fight.