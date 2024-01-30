Shakur Stevenson Record: Has the 26-Year-Old Suffered Any Losses in His Boxing Career?

Several boxing fans will happily accept the former unified super featherweight champ, Shakur Stevenson, as one of the best in the world. But an announcement from him a few hours back shocked the world of boxing. The 26-year-old has often enthralled fans with his stiff jabs and exceptional footwork inside the ring. Many of them may have watched Stevenson compete for world titles as well. But has he ever tasted defeat?

Advertisement

Stevenson, a New Jersey native, faced the Dominican Republic boxer, Edwin De Los Santos, in his last in-ring encounter. The fight took place on 16 November 2023 at the coveted T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The results of the bout bore testimony to Stevenson’s prowess once more. He earned a superb unanimous decision victory with the scorecards showcasing that he lost only one out of the last six rounds.

Advertisement

With this victory, ‘The Fearless’ picked up the twenty-first win of his pro-boxing career. But a keener look at his pro-boxing record will reveal that he maintains a clean sheet. Stevenson currently holds a superb undefeated pro-boxing record of 21-0-0. His record also reveals that he boasts a healthy mix of KO and unanimous decision victories. The 26-year-old has earned 10 KO wins out of the 21 victories in his pro-boxing career.

Stevenson is just 26 years old currently. This is why several boxing enthusiasts expected him to have a long career ahead. However, one of his recent updates on his ‘X’ account revealed that his record won’t advance anymore.

Shakur Stevenson declared retirement shocking the world of boxing

A few reports say that Stevenson had his eyes on the WBO Lightweight title. He also felt that had done enough to get a shot at it. But, the 26-year-old was severely disappointed when it was announced that Emanuel Navarrete would be facing Denys Berinchyk to decide the next WBO Lightweight champion. Stevenson initially expressed his discontent with an ‘X’ update.

However, his frustration kept growing and just after a few minutes, he took to his ‘X’ account once more and announced his retirement. Needless to say, most fans were taken aback by Stevenson’s revelation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShakurStevenson/status/1752176061360624009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, a chunk of the boxing fanbase is predicting that he might announce his comeback to the ring soon. The world of boxing is no stranger to such returns. Hence, Stevenson shouldn’t be counted out of the picture even after declaring retirement.