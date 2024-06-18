Shara Magomedov Details Upcoming Hollywood Gig, Awaits US Visa for Filming

If it wasn’t for the UFC what other line of work would the Degestani middleweight, Sharaputdin Magomedov be in? A bounty hunter, a pirate, or a staunch bouncer at a local pub? Naah, the one-eyed Dagestani would have been an actor. Because that’s what he’s doing in Hollywood right now.

Speaking to Denis Geiko of Red Corner MMA, the Russian fighter revealed his new film commitment, sharing how he was approached to don the role of an assassin.

“One of my managers told me about this idea, three shooting days, a short film. I will need to fly to Los Angeles. They are going to pay for my visa and all the expenses. I gave it a thought, asked him about the role, he said it was a killer, I decided to take this offer.”

As it turns out, the host already knew about Magomedov‘s Hollywood outing and after conversing with the fighter, directly asked him about how the project had panned out for him.

So, this was a short film with the makers based in Los Angeles, US and when Magomedov was informed that he was to play the role of an assassin, he couldn’t let it pass.

Despite his jam-packed UFC schedule, ‘Bullet’ took the chance with the producers taking care of his visa and other expenses.

In fact, the UFC had to reschedule his fight for June which was earlier slated to go down in March. But as of now, the fighter is busy training for his upcoming fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Shara Magomedov enters the cage for the second time in Saudi audience

Despite having just one fight under his belt in the UFC, Sharaputdin Magomedov has created a name for himself, building up a reputation as a killer.

Unlike the typical Dagestani camp where fighters are akin to one another, wrestling being their A-game, Magomedov is a stand-out piece whose sole motive is to outstrike his opponents.

Now, after a thumping win against veteran Bruno Silva in October 2023, and shooting a film, Shara ‘Bullet’ is returning to the octagon in Saudi Arabia. Joilton Lutterbach aka ‘Peregrino’, boasting a record of 38-9 will have the chance to remove the 0 out of Magomedov’s undefeated 12-0 record.