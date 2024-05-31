Andrew Tate Reveals Turning Down $100,000 Offer for 2-Women vs 1-Man Fight to Avoid Legal Complications

Bilder des Jahres 2023, News 02 Februar News Themen der Woche KW05 BUCHAREST: Andrew Tate Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are brought by police officers to the Court of Appel, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Credit: Alex Nicodim / Imago Images ROMANIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxROM Copyright: xAlexxNicodimx

Divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate is back in the limelight again following a new revelation. ‘Cobra’ has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons for quite some time. Now, he is back again, adding one more to the list of his inanities after his claims about a $100,000 offer went viral.

The Romanian on his “X” handle claimed he was offered a six-figure paycheck for taking on two women in a handicap match! Though the self-proclaimed Top G is barely out of jail, constricted by travel restrictions, he is buzzing on social media. Unfortunately, as Tate claims, he had to turn it down as it looked bad in court.

“They offered me 100k to do this and i said it probably wouldnt be very good for my court case.”

They offered me 100k to do this and i said it probably wouldnt be very good for my court case.https://t.co/cmZD4SnuFM — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 30, 2024

For the uninitiated, Tate has been accused of sexual exploitation and child trafficking by Romanian authorities and has been involved in a legal battle for months now.

Right now Tate is out of jail but continues to face legal battles. The Romanian courts have demanded that Tate not leave the country under any circumstances.

While he had initially appealed the matter, a failure to sustain has ensured that the influencer was now bound to be in Romania after the court dismissed his request.

Court rules against Andrew Tate, snubbing his request to lift travel restrictions

Eugen Vidineac, one of Tate’s lawyers pointed out that the right to travel is a fundamental right, a constitutional right that ensures the freedom of every individual irrespective of gender, caste, or creed. However, despite the hard legal battle, The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled against Tate, dismissing his request to lift the curtailment.

Tate had earlier challenged a May 10 decision that extended the restrictions up to 60 days forcing him to stay as legal authorities investigate the charges against him.

While his attorneys toiled hard to get the travel restriction off of him even promising that he’d stay within Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone, the court decided otherwise. Besides these ongoing cases, Tate is also facing civil lawsuits by four British women in the island nation.

However, despite the legal troubles, Tate continues to amass followers, most of them teenage boys in what has become a cultural concern for the civilized.