Sharaputdin Magomedov Reacts With Three Words to UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Announcement

After a successful outing at the Kingdom Arena in UFC’s first Saudi event, surging Russian prospect, Sharaputdin Magomedov is now gearing up for his third duel after the promotion announced to feature the Russin in the co-main event, replacing the Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque card.

Despite fighting just a month ago, defeating Antonio Troccoli, Magomedov is in the gym, poised to take on his next challenge – Michal Oleksiejczuk on August 3.

The fighter, who has often been referred to the as ‘The Pirate’ shared a post by ESPN on his Instagram, expressing his readiness in his own words.

“Raise the Sails.”

Shara 'Bullet' starts his camp for UFC Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/ouEjatC2SD — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 22, 2024

Shara ‘Bullet’ had made quick work of Brazil’s Troccoli on June 22 at Saudi, extending his winning streak to two in the UFC while keeping his stocks afloat with an impressive last-round TKO win.

In contrast, his Polish competition is coming off of a first-round submission loss to Kevin Holland and is looking to rebound with a win over the unranked MW contender.

The Russian, on the other hand, is one step closer to his debut on US soil, doing everything in his power to make his long-sought-after American debut with him and his manager working closely with Dana White.

Shara ‘Bullet’ hints US debut after talks with Dana White

Now, undefeated Dagestani Shara ‘Bullet’ is in the states now after landing a Hollywood gig, playing an assassin in a short film.

Amidst that, the fighter with the aid of his manager, Ali Abdelaziz is actively in talks with the company President and CEO, Dana White to arrange for the his US debut.

And, as it turns out that is closer than believed as Abdelaziz has confirmed the US visa according to senior MMA reporter, Aaron Bronsteter.

Retweeting a post from Red Corner MMA, the 30-year-old Russian announced his arrival.

“The pirate arrives on your lands.”

The pirate arrives on your lands. 🚢🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/l9cMC4hlBD — Sharabutdin Magomedov (@Shara_Bullet77) June 28, 2024

But fighting in the US comes with it unique set of challenges. For one, the crowd won’t always back you and if they really don’t like you, they will let you know and rather loudly.

And second and perhaps, the only thing Sharaputdin should worry about is that, within US borders, you get the full might of the UFC roster. That means, Jiri Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev. Forget champion Alex Pereira, ‘The Pirate’ will have to go through a few fights to even get to these OGs.

S0, welcome to the US of A, Sharaputdin Magomedov. This is going to be an uncomfortable stay.