‘Since 2012’: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s One Priceless Trait Praised by Coach Javier Mendez, UFC Star and Fans Agree

Back in 2012, when coach Javier Mendez, and Khabib Nurmagomedov joined forces, little did he think that the Dagestani fighter would reach the heights he did. And even though Khabib’s potential became evident over the years, coach Mendez had not imagined their journey together would continue in 2025. But he certainly does appreciate it, and this time, he has done so publicly.

Shortly after pairing with Mendez’s American Kickboxing Academy, the Dagestani fighter signed a 6-fight deal with the UFC. At the time, AKA was already housing world champions like Daniel Cormier, B.J. Penn, Luke Rockhold, and more.

Khabib trained with these legends under Mendez’s roof, and over the years, the coach helped him complement his wrestling and grappling abilities with potent striking, which would go a long way in reaching the 29-0 record he would eventually retire on, eight years later.

In the 5 years since, Khabib has attained a new role in the AKA gym – that of a coach and more importantly, as Mendez puts it, a leader. Sentimental thinking about all the years the two have experienced together, Mendez congratulated the Dagestani legend for learning something he claims to have never needed to teach.

Set to achieve even more mutual goals in the years to come, he posted a picture with Khabib and bantamweight fighter Manel Kape and said, “Since 2012, loyalty started. 2025 loyalty stronger than ever, money can’t buy Khabib Nurmagomedov.”

Kape responded to the post with a heart emoji. Joining him in agreement was an honorary member of the team, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, a fighter whose presence at 170 lbs has stopped Islam from moving up the division to challenge for another title – further testament to the rich vein of loyalty at AKA.

Mendez also mentioned “Father’s plan“, a reference to Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who brought his son, his nephews, Umar and Usman, and the current lightweight monarch Islam Makhachev to the USA to become world champions.

And so far, ‘Father’s Plan’ has been more successful than not. Together, Khabib, Islam, Usman, and Umar have a 93-2-0 record in pro MMA. Even though Usman continues to fight as a champion in the PFL, he is expected to make a jump to the UFC lightweight division, if and when Islam jumps to 170 lbs.

And Umar, despite recently losing a bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, continues to be a top fighter in the 135 lbs division and is expected to be competing for gold by 2026, if not sooner.

With the irrefutable evidence of Abdulmanap’s plans working, even in death, fans flocked to Mendez’ post and praised Khabib and the coach. “Champions Team,” said an Instagram user.

“Best in the world,” one fan wrote, as another echoed Mendez’s sentiment, saying, “Loyalty is royalty.”

With this partnership only looking to grow as more innings and batters get added, Mendez emphasizes Khabib as the flowing water that powers the wheel’s unyielding spin.

Notably, despite what can often be perceived as unctuous praise from the coach, Khabib is known to spar and train harder than active fighters with their whole careers ahead of them.

Khabib’s in the trenches with his students

Although Mendez is the head coach of Team AKA, it’s actually ‘The Eagle’ who conducts most of the training sessions.

Striking and setting up a game plan remains Mendez’s department, but Khabib takes over endurance, grappling, and wrestling sessions- abilities that helped him remain undefeated over a career of 12 years.

“He 100% trains the guys. They wouldn’t be as good as they are on the ground if he didn’t get in there and roll with them.” Mendez revealed in an interview last year.

“Umar is a hell of a grappler because of Khabib. Islam sharpens himself because of Khabib…these guys get to roll with Khabib….then you get to see the master teach the kids”, he had added with glee.

Khabib is also known to work every fighter to the bone, champion or otherwise; once hilariously prompting Islam from asking AKA alumnus, Cormier, to step in and put a check on the madness.