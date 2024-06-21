“So Much Easier”: Robert Whittaker Eyes Future as Gamer or UFC Analyst Post-Fighting Career

February 18, 2024, Anaheim, California, USA: ROBERT WHITTAKER (25-7) of Middlemore, New Zealand defeats PAULO COSTA (14-2) of Contagem, MG, Brazil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) during UFC 298 at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California Anaheim USA – ZUMAo117 20240218_zsp_o117_016 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

At 33 years of age, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker might not be considering retirement but the Aussie boy definitely has plans. Being an avid gamer and streamer, Whittaker ahead of his Saudi Arabia fight, revealed his future plans to Daniel Cormier and a desire to follow the former two-division champion’s footsteps.

Talking to the veteran, ‘The Reaper’ spoke of his hobbies – media interactions, television gaming, etc. And when asked if he wanted to pursue them if he retired, Whittaker said,

“I very much enjoy it, you know, I feel like its a skill-set I can move into, and it’s much easier to get punched in the face, right?”

In fact, Whittaker revealed that he likes the profile of an MMA analyst and is optimistic that he has what it takes to be an astute commentator to call the shots and deliver exhilarating real-time analysis for the fans.

The Aussie also reflected on the job’s complexity- interviewing fighters after commentating on the whole fight to pop right back in the octagon to catch exclusives all while maintaining an approachable tone. But none of that is an immediate concern for Whittaker.

Because in just a few days time, he will be fighting Khamzat Chimaev’s replacement, Ikram Aliskerov, a fighter he claims to have never heard of before.

While Whittaker is all set to face this new challenge, his former foe backed ‘The Reaper’ to beat the breaks off of Ikram Aliskerov.

Israel Adesanya picks Robert Whittaker over Ikram Aliskerov

Having met Whittaker in the octagon twice previously, former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya knows a thing or two about what it takes to get past the Aussie.

Initially slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ got on the grind, wrestling on the mat, ready to tussle a whale, which is why Izzy believes the new Dagestani challenge won’t be a problem for Whittaker at all.

Dropping his thoughts on his popular YouTube channel, ‘The Last Stylebender’ placed his bets on his former foe and predicted that this will be a banger of a fight.

Despite admitting that it would be a great opportunity for Aliskerov, the ‘Stylebender’ believes that if Bobby Knuckles picked up pace, this could be over by the 3rd round and with some gratuitous violence.