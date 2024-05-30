Islam Makhachev Open to Conor McGregor Fight for Financial Gain Despite Dismissing Him as Inferior Opponent

The sixth PPV event of the year for the UFC takes place this weekend at UFC 302. A lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier is at the top of the card. If Makhachev wins this fight, there is a distinct possibility that he might set his sights on Conor McGregor.

While Islam has openly shown disregard for McGregor’s skills, he has confirmed that if offered, he would take the fight.

As a part of his media day obligations, the lightweight champion sat down for an interview with ESPN MMA hosted by Brett Okamoto. In the interview, Okamoto asked Makhachev if he would be interested in taking on Conor McGregor.

“It’s good memories, you know, makes me like excited. Beat Conor, beat his whole team again. It’s going to be fine you know, fun time. We’re in a different level right now. Beat him, make good money and that is it. But I don’t (think) he is my level fighter.”



Makhachev was famously part of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s corner when he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Now that he is the champion, he has an opportunity to follow in his mentor’s footsteps.

That said, Makhachev stated that he does not feel McGregor will call him out since he does not think ‘The Notorious wants to cut back down to 155 pounds again.

He referenced the upcoming fight being at 170 pounds as proof of the same. However, in case McGregor wins and calls him out, Makhachev is more than willing to take that fight due to the massive financial reward and negligible risk involved.

A closer look at Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev

McGregor marks his return to the UFC octagon a few weeks after Makhachev at UFC 303, fighting Michael Chandler.

If he were to win that fight, the options for McGregor will get lined up. Who doesn’t want a McGregor fight? Give me a title shot, Islam, Edwards, even Aspinall will take it if the weight cuts permit.

However, it is interesting to note that McGregor has just one more fight left on his UFC contract. That, and then he’s a free agent, free to play himself in silly action movies.

If the UFC does not see any signs of him extending the contract, there is a very strong chance they could match him up against Makhachev. That’s the money fight. The Dagestanis have a history with Conor and this would very much look like a WWE storyline coming to life. And imagine the scenes if, by the luck of the Irish, Conor actually beats Islam. Does Khabib come back then?

Now these might be just fan theories, but don’t we all love that; a bit of Irish-Dagestani telenovela with Khabib channeling his inner fighter à la, Inigo Montoya…

…’My name is Khabib Nurmagomedov. You kill my brother. Prepare to die’. He would have the perfect accent to pull it off as well.