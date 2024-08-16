“Stipe Has Paid His Dues”… Dana White Shares Clarity on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall ‘Not Happening’

Dana White is not going to let UFC fans discredit Stipe Miocic. The fireman is getting a shot at the title against Jon Jones much to the dismay of fans, who want to see the latter take on the interim champ Tom Aspinall. However, the UFC president is having none of it.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, White spoke about why he thinks Miocic deserves the title shot over the Brit and said that the fight was always supposed to happen and is going to as planned since Miocic deserves it.

“When you say Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, does that mean we’re saying that Stipe doesn’t deserve that fight? This fight was supposed to happen, Jon got injured. Stipe has paid his dues and has been here forever.”

White does not agree with the skeptics and believes both Jones and Miocic deserve this fight. So, whether the fans like it or not, the pair will face each other at UFC 309 in November this year.

The problem is fans, experts and other champions within the organization believe Aspinall deserves a shot at the title since he’s been carrying the division since Jones’ injury.

Islam Makhachev calls for Jones vs. Aspinall at UFC 309

Apinall being the interim champion while having defended the title would normally mean he’s earned it.

But White doesn’t seem to feel like he deserves anything, much to the annoyance of millions across the globe, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev being one of them.

Thee Dagestani fighter believes the Brit should be the one fighting Jones since he is a very young and hungry fighter who has already defended the title without having a ‘real one’.

“This guy has interim title, he defended the title, he don’t have the real one. He have to fight for real one. Tom Aspinall really deserves… very good, still young, very hungry.”

One good news though, with so many people backing Aspinall for the fight, he has now become the official backup fighter for UFC 295.

