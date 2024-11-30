‘Stop Being a P*ssy, Fight Tom Aspinall’: Dillon Danis Slams ‘Grown as*’ Jon Jones With Ducking Allegations for Blocking Him Online

Dillon Danis has chimed in on the Jon Jones ‘ducking’ bandwagon. For months now, UFC fans have been pestering both Dana White and Jones to set up a fight against Tom Aspinall. The Brit is the interim heavyweight champ and should rightfully get the title shot next.

However, after over a decade of defending belts and fighting the next-best challenger, ‘Bones’ is tired of it. He now wants to fight for legacy and fight more ‘important’ opponents.

Although he is not discrediting Aspinall for what he has done, from a business and legacy point of view, the Alex Pereira fight has more to offer him.

Danis does not see eye to eye with the former champ on this. After ‘Bones’ blocked him on Twitter, he called him out saying,

“Grown ass man blocking me Stop being a p*ssy and fight Tom Aspinall.”

Danis loves being the heel of the combat sports world. He takes any opportunity he can get to call out every single fighter. Be it boxing, UFC or even wrestling for that matter.

The American had been talking about Jones a lot on social media, calling him out for not wanting to fight Aspinall, so the champ ultimately decided to block him on the platform.

The comments do not seem to be getting to ‘Bones‘, or so he claims. As he sat down at Thanksgiving he gave the fans a piece of his mind.

Jones claps back at ‘duck’ comments

Jon Jones is really feeding into the ‘duck’ comments. He’s even changed his Twitter profile picture to a duck holding a UFC belt.

The consensus GOAT of the sport has 17 world title fights and remains unbeaten in the UFC, yet people call him a ‘duck’. He had a simple message to all the fans who were hating on him,

“Crazy how being called a ‘duck’ pays better than most of you Internet tough guys will make in a lifetime. Two fights in four years and still one of the biggest names in the sport? That’s not ducking, that’s winning.”

Jones pointed out how he has not been very active in the last four years, yet, he is still one of the biggest draws in the sport.

At this rate, it seems ‘Bones’ may not take up the Aspinall fight just out of spite. Every comment under every post of his is about Tom Aspinall, as fans keep pestering ‘Bones’ to fight him next.