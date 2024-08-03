“Sus as F*ck”: UFC Fans Slam Judges After Umar Nurmagomedov’s 50-45 Win Over Cory Sandhagen in a Nail-Biter

Umar Nurmagoemdov just announced his main event arrival in stellar fashion, winning his very first main event feature by defeating the former interim bantamweight champion, Cory Sandhagen via decision. The bantamweight title eliminator was in fact a close technical chess match of an MMA bout with both fighting cautious, respecting one another, but the 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 judges decision seems to have outraged the fandom.

While the stats looked and the decision suggested a clear winner in the contest, the fight was more closer than one might think. Even though, the young 28-year-old Nurmagomedov did enough to take the W, the 50-45 point disparity in the scorecards got the fans livid.

“50-45 is sus as fuck.”, wrote one user, who vented out his frustration after the #2 ranked Sandhagen got schooled by the #10 ranked Umar.

50-45 is sus as fuck — ‼️lover boy (@exotic_oakcliff) August 3, 2024

While another fan used the opportunity to point out UFC’s supposed favoritism, exposing the insane 50-45 judgement,

“50-45 is diabolical and once again shows the blatant favoritism that certain fighters get in certain venues.”

50-45 is diabolical and once again shows the blatant favoritism that certain fighters get in certain venues. — Valkyrie (@Valkyrie_OwO) August 3, 2024

Others simply sang the same tune, accusing the matchmakers of a rigged bout favoring the Russian fighter, given the fact that Umar was the fan favorite in Abu Dhabi.

“This fight was way closer than 50-45 that shit was rigged from the beginning. cory could’ve been the better fighter and he still would’ve needed a finish to win.”

this fight was way closer than 50-45 that shit was rigged from the beginning. cory could've been the better fighter and he still would've needed a finish to win. — ✵ (@inferiortwo) August 3, 2024

“Def not 50-45 but look where they are located.”

Def not 50-45 but look where they are located.. — Kota (@kotamarrello) August 3, 2024

Whereas other users simply came up with hilarious animated gifs to rain down more accusations against the promotion and its referees.

referee after the ufc pic.twitter.com/k4ARazmRbt — max (@lopesformula) August 3, 2024

Despite fans being disappointed, it would appear that the Russian simply outstruck the older fighter, returning crisp combinations to the 32-year-old’s shots.

Nurmagoemdov outshines ‘The Sandman’ in Abu Dhabi

The Nurmagomedov camp was on cloud nine on Saturday evening after their bantamweight, Umar secured a solid route to the title. Despite starting slow, looking nervous and off, the Russian came back strong, rallying in the later rounds to distance himself from the #2 ranked Sandhagen in the judges’ cards.

To ‘The Sandman’s’ credit, he did wrestle with the alligator, showing his warrior spirit by stuffing takedowns after takedowns – sprawling and rolling his way out of possible submission holds.

However, his output did not emulate his previous performances. He just did not throw his hands as he’s known for and Umar seeing this opening pushed the pace and outgunned the former interim champ to announce his arrival.

And now, the young Eagle awaits his turn at the bantamweight title fight, which he claims has been promised to him if he kept his word and defeated ‘The Sandman’. And Umar is more than ready it seems. He has already called out the divisional champion Sean O’Malley a shame for the entire bantamweight division.

So whoever win the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley fight at The Sphere later this year, needs to start learning the theme to the Dagestani national anthem.