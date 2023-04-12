WATCH: Andrew Tate ‘Mercilessly’ Beats ‘Hater’ in Sparring and Walks Off Smirking in Old Video

Mixed martial artists have started to make it a trend to challenge their detractors to a fight within their gyms. Even several UFC fighters, like Chris Curtis, Sean Strickland, Kevin Holland, and others have done the same. It is often regarded as an effective way to deal with online bullies. In a similar vein, Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, engaged in an altercation in the ring with a detractor.

The British-American celebrity Andrew Tate has a stellar kickboxing resume. Tate has also won several championships in the sport. So it stands to reason that a regular individual wouldn’t have a chance against him inside the ring. The individual in the video experienced something similar.

Andrew Tate ‘destroys’ hater with one punch

Andrew Tate is an over 6ft built former professional kickboxer, who regularly trains. Thus, the common person had no chance against him and soon released his mistake.

In the video, Tate can be seen telling him to wear his gloves and begin. Just within seconds into the fight, the controversial social media star landed a huge right that sent the man to the mat.

Following that, ‘Cobra’ just walked away untouched, with a villainous smile on his face as if he already knew the outcome of the fight. The video demonstrates exactly how effective and precise Tate can be in combat.

Despite Tate’s aggressive demeanor and online comments, it is obvious that he is a competent fighter, which is respected by many of his fans.

The troubles of Tate

The former professional kickboxer became a prominent name on social media after his videos went viral. He soon gained millions of followers from around the world.

However, his comments on women gained heavy backlash and Tate become a controversial entity. He was banned from major social media websites as a result. But the big trouble was yet to come.

Because of his controversial persona, Tate was always on the radar of the authorities. In December last year, he and his brother Tristan were arrested from their mansion in Romania over human trafficking and money laundering suspicion.

The Tate brothers spent over two months in prison before they were released last year. However, their trouble is far from over as the brothers are placed under house arrest as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Do you guys think the brothers will come out clean in this case? What are your thoughts on Tate fighting his hater?