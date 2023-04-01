“This Isn’t a Coincidence”: Taliban Claims to Have ‘Helped’ Release Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate From Prison

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer, has many haters online. However, there are still people who support the 36-year-old, despite his controversial statements. ‘Cobra’ was detained in December of last year on suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking. His supporters showed the same support for Tate during his arrest both online and by attending protests across the globe. Taliban, an Afghan Islamic extremist organization, also fits within this category.

The Taliban has mentioned the Tate brothers on their PR-managed Twitter account multiple times. Also, they offered to help the brothers in their case several times earlier. The Taliban now asserts that they were involved in the Tate brothers’ release.

Taliban claims to have helped release Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate

Andrew Tate and his younger brother have spent over two months in the Romanian prison. However, due to the lack of evidence and the ongoing investigation, the Tate brothers were released today. They will be under house arrest now after the Romanian judicial court ruled in their favor.

Following their release, the Taliban’s PR team tweeted that their word was involved in the decision of the authorities. “Yesterday, we put the Fast Action Response Team on high alert and warned the Romanian president to brush up on his cooking skills. Today brother #AndrewTate and his brother have been released from prison and placed in house arrest. I think everyone knows this isn’t a coincidence,” they wrote.

Yesterday we put the Fast Action Response Team on high alert and warned the Romanian president to brush up on his cooking skills. Today brother #AndrewTate and his brother have been released from prison and placed in house arrest. I think everyone knows this isn’t a coincidence https://t.co/kuIX4cZcqg pic.twitter.com/1vQIr8gxu8 — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 31, 2023

A day before the release of the Tate brothers, the Taliban stated that they will deploy a ‘Fast Action Response Team’ to the brothers’ aid. After the court denied their appeal against detention. Thus, they made claims about their help in the release.

The Taliban’s claim of aiding in the release of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate has left people stunned across the globe. Many are wondering why the Taliban would assist in the release of two individuals with no known connections to the Taliban or Afghanistan.

What is the connection between the Tate brothers and them?

There is no connection of such between the Tate brothers and the Taliban. However, they have very similar ideologies. Also, the Taliban and Tate have criticized western civilization several times.

Furthermore, Tate, last year revealed that he converted to Islam and had been practicing the religion since. Thus, the Taliban might have developed a corner for the former professional kickboxer.

As ordered by the court, Andrew and Tristan will now be placed under home arrest. Before the upcoming hearing, they will continue to be under home arrest till the end of April.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s release? What do you guys think about the Taliban’s tweet?