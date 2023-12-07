Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: ‘Iron’ Provides Major Update on the Timeline of the Mega Fight

Michael Chandler welcomed Conor McGregor back into the UFC after a prolonged period of absence. Following his devastating injury sustained at UFC 264, ‘The Notorious’ was out of competition for the better part of two years. However, earlier this year he took part in the Ultimate Fighter as a coach alongside Chandler. This marked a return for ‘The Notorious’ to the UFC. More importantly, it gave fans a confirmation on who his next fight would be.

Advertisement

However, it has been months since the Ultimate Fighter aired and there is no information on when Mcgregor and Chandler will fight each other. There is speculation that ‘The Notorious’ might pick someone else. In a recent interview, Chandler doubled down on his fight with McGregor and shared his thoughts on a possible date for the fight. He said,

“No, and I’ve thought about this, but no I do not have a personal hard date. You know, when we get into the first of the year, if we don’t get some things moving. Obviously we got to really start hard pressed if you will, full court press. Hey let’s figure this thing out. But right now, I am enjoying it. Obviously you know UFC 300 is still what, four, five months away. It sounds like it is going to be in April because obviously 299 is in March… So we got time if that is going to be the date. I have not been told that it is.”

Advertisement

Chandler stated that he didn’t have a hard date for when the fight will happen. However he expects the fight to take place at UFC 300 in April 2024. Will Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler take place at UFC 300? Let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler set to headline UFC 300?

‘The Notorious’ will be eligible to compete from the first of 2024. The USADA and UFC part ways on the first of 2024 which means Mcgregor will no longer have to serve a six-month testing period. At this point in time, all the main events up until UFC 299 have been announced.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0b4NVVy42h/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



UFC 300 will be one of the biggest milestones in the history of the company. Having someone like Conor McGregor as the headline makes all the sense in the world.

Advertisement

In the interview Chandler suggested that he would not like to wait too long. He also suggested that UFC 300 seems like the perfect opportunity for the fight to happen. While it is not official yet, all signs point towards Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 300.