“I’ll f**k that little guy up, man. He’s a f******g midget” – When Jorge Masvidal asserted that he would defeat Conor McGregor in a bout

It’s safe to assume that Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have been experiencing a lot of tension. The current ‘BMF’ champion and the former two-division UFC champion have exchanged insults on social media for some time.

In the post-fight news conference for UFC 244 in 2019, “Gamebred” declared that he would utterly dominate the Irishman. The Miami native claimed that even UFC president Dana White was hesitant to allow the match to take place:

“Some of you motherf*****s are mean, man, because you know what the f**k I’ll do to that little dude, bro. I’ll f**k that little guy up, man. He’s a f******g midget. Dana White, the president of this motherf*****g company, says I’m too much man for him [McGregor]. I get it why people want to see him hurt, for the stunts he has been pulling, but he don’t want this s**t.”

Below, you can watch Jorge Masvidal discuss a hypothetical matchup with Conor McGregor:

Jorge Masvidal has a mixed martial arts record of 35-16. He has lost his last three fights, most notably by unanimous decision against Colby Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, at UFC 272.

Masvidal has repeatedly charged McGregor with being scared to face him.

Jorge Masvidal informed Ariel Helwani that Conor McGregor would never face him

According to Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor would never fight him since the Irishman knew he would lose, according to an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier this year.

Additionally, “Gamebred” pointed out that a knockout victory over “The Notorious” would harm McGregor’s reputation:

“He just wants to stay relevant… so he takes shots. But he’s not going to fight, you know. The UFC has offered him this fight. As me and you know, this could be the biggest fight in UFC history… Why wouldn’t he want to cash in on that pay check? Because he knows I’m going to beat the f**k out of him. And I’m not a wrestler, so if I beat him, it really looks bad for his brand, because I’m going to beat him only one way, f*****g in his face, standing up, punching him, beating his a** out.”

Check out the interview below:

The Irishman seems to be planning to fight again in the first half of 2023. Although names like Michael Chandler have been mentioned as potential rivals for “The Notorious,” nothing has been officially confirmed.

Also Read:Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses never being afraid to express his religion in the new Legacy series