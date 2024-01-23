“Thanks Drake”: Dricus Du Plessis Fires Back at Sean Strickland as His Championship Status Is Questioned

UFC’s first PPV event of the new year was filled with controversy. The main event at UFC 297 saw Sean Strickland defend his belt against Dricus Du Plessis in Toronto. Fans were treated to the fullest as the fight went the distance and Du Plessis clinched the title via decision. This did not sit well with fans or Sean Strickland, who took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the same. His opponent, however, wasted no time in hitting back.

‘Tarzan’ took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the fight and a key moment that changed the outcome of the fight. He shared a clip from the fight where Du Plessis can be seen head butting him. This opened up a huge gash above Strickland’s eye. The cut resulted in uncontrollable bleeding, which severely hampered his vision. In the caption, Strickland further went on to state that he believes he won the fight and that despite having the belt, Du Plessis will never be a champion.

Needless to say, these comments were not something that the current middleweight champion would take lightly. Du Plessis responded to the comments made by Strickland, saying,

“Why don’t you cry about it… AGAIN”

Apart from hitting back at Strickland, ‘Stillknocks’ did not forget to keep receipts and make fun of the people that bet against him too. This included rap sensation, Drake. The new champion put out a tweet saying,

“O snap almost forgot, Thanks @drake”.

Prior to the event at UFC 297, Drake revealed that he had placed a massive $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to retain his title. The main event was a lot closer than most expected. Strickland was a heavy favorite going into the fight and was expected to retain his belt. However, the outcome has fans demanding for an immediate rematch.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300; a pipe dream?

Following the event, Dana White said that he will not be scheduling a rematch between the two. However, there is a strong demand among fans for an immediate rematch. In the post-fight press conference, Dricus Du Plessis stated that he would like to fight Israel Adesanya. For that fight to take place, it would totally depend on what ‘Izzy’ wants to do and when he wants to return. If Adesanya decides he needs more time away, the UFC might turn to Strickland.

The other contender in this equation, Khamzat Chimaev, is ruled out as he can not enter the United States right now. However, if the UFC does decide to book a rematch, it will not be anytime soon, as Strickland will face a significant amount of time on the sidelines to nurse his injury and won’t make it back in time for UFC 300.