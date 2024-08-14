‘Frustrated’ Conor McGregor Demands Fight in ‘December’ as Dana White Puts UFC Return on Hold

Wait! Conor McGregor actually wants to fight in December 2o024? But Dana White just announced that his return to the octagon is not going to happen this year! It seems the pair is not 0n the same page amidst the Irishman asking fans to make their voice heard and getting the fight done in December.

During a press conference for the Dana White Contender Series (DWCS), the UFC president made the announcement regarding McGregor’s return or lack of it, and it wasn’t very surprising given the Irishman’s been going viral for drinking and partying videos.

During his press conference, the UFC president also stated that he did talk to ‘The Notorious’ regarding this return fight, however it would not happen this year.

But given McGregor’s response, it would appear those calls between them had some connection problem and one party could not hear the other with any clarity.

In what appears to be a very distraught tweet, the former two division champion has claimed that he was ‘off to the altitude’ next month and White should give him a December date.

“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”

Fans of course, don’t know who to believe at this point. One can only imagine, if Michael Chandler is handling it well. This seems like more random shots he generally takes to the heard in R1 of every fight he is in. And while those headshots he might walk off, this is sure to rattle his bones.

Is Michael Chandler okay?

UFC fans have been waiting for ‘Mytic Mac’ to return to the ring for over 3 years now. He was already out getting a ‘titanium shinbone’ when Chandler had called him out almost 2 years ago. Since then, the Irishman’s return to the octagon has been delayed, due to a movie, and then by another injury.

During this time, everyone and their mothers have asked Chandler to just move on and take another fight and two make the money he would have made from the ‘red p*nty night’. Veterans like Chael Sonnen had even claimed that they didn’t see McGregor every returning.

However, the Irishman assured his fans that he would return to the octagon this year.

Well, White shattered their hopes when he denied this during the DWCS press conference.

“We talked, yeah we talked. We didn’t meet up but we talked and yeah he wants to fight so we’ll figure it out…Not this year, he won’t fight this year.”

Dana White says Conor McGregor will NOT fight this year#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/riNhpzbzn2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 14, 2024

Now, just days before that Chandler had tweeted about having moved on from pinning his hopes on one guy! ‘You go, girl’, one would say, but then McGregor, like a toxic boyfriend seems to be begging for that December date now!