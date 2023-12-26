Conor McGregor Flaunted Lavish Timepiece, Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo’s $75k Hublot by $135,000

The recently concluded boxing event, ‘The Day of Reckoning’ showcased a meetup between two such noted sports icons, Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo. The conversation between them may have sparked a lot of headlines. But a large chunk of fans also had their eyes on their expensive attire and accessories, especially their luxurious timepieces.

Both Ronaldo and McGregor are well known for their grand public appearances. Neither of them refrained from putting on a display of their luxurious watches on the night of the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin featuring boxing event, ‘The Day of Reckoning’. Several media sources, including an Instagram account named ‘mcgregor_billionaire’ revealed the details about the prized timepieces of the sporting icons.

The caption to their post disclosed the details about McGregor’s watch initially. It read:

“The Irish fighter was spotted wearing 42-mm Chopard L.U.C. Tourbillon in 18-carat white gold featuring a case and dial that have been fully set with baguette-cut diamonds priced $210,000.00.”

It also gave out the details of Ronaldo’s luxurious timepiece following the description of McGregor’s watch:

“The Portuguese champ wore the 39-mm Hublot Spirit of Big Bang ‘King Gold’ set with 164 colored gemstones for the bezel with case and 58 baguette-cut colored gemstones for the dial and priced $75,000.00.”

McGregor and Ronaldo may have not compared the price tags of their watches. But, a keen look will reveal that McGregor’s timepiece is $135,000 costlier than Ronaldo’s one. Well, both of them spent a gala time together. However, several reports revealed that the Irishman also expressed severe frustration at one point in the same night. A large chunk of fans may be unaware of the reason behind his annoyance.

Conor McGregor was exasperated by the UFC’s lethargy in planning his return

Several fans may know that McGregor’s UFC return was supposed to happen at the last UFC PPV of 2023. But his complications with the USADA didn’t let it happen. But the UFC won’t operate with the USADA from the beginning of 2024. Thus, McGregor feels Dana White and Co. should have completed the negotiations about his return by now since 2023 has almost ended. But, ‘Mystic Mac’ hasn’t heard anything from the UFC authorities yet, which has his patience wearing out.

McGregor’s words about trying to make a comeback in April imply that he wants a spot in the coveted UFC 300. But it’s the UFC authorities who have turned a cold shoulder to all such possibilities. But, most UFC fans will probably love to witness the return of the biggest star of the promotion in one of their grandest events.