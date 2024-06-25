mobile app bar

“That’s Bullsh*t”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Refutes Link Allegations With Terrorist Involved in Dagestan Attack

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“That’s Bullsh*t”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Refutes Link Allegations With Terrorist Involved in Dagestan Attack

2021, Russia, Moscow, Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov buy EFC. press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz DmitryxGolubovich

Credits: IMAGO / Russian Look

Throughout this week the news of an MMA fighter involved in a terrorist act in Dagestan with many claiming he was part of Team Nurmagomedov has been reported. However, ‘The Eagle’ finally decided to speak on the topic and vehemently opposed any links to the fighter, despite stating that he has trained at their gym.

MMA gyms in Dagestan are usually open to the public and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym is no different as it allows anyone to come and use the space to train.

In a recent interview obtained by Ruptly, ‘The Eagle’ gave his views on the recent attack and the rumors regarding links with the terrorist,

“The terrorist is not our student, that’s bulls*it, it’s not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team.”

 

The former champion also spoke about how the attack took place close to his home in Russia. As a matter of fact, one of the attacks took place in Makhachkala, the hometown of Islam Makhachev.

While investigations continue, it is important to know that anything other than what the authorities explicitly say about the attacks is nothing more than speculations and fans will do well to not react to rumors on social media.

Meanwhile, Khabib finds himself in a position to have to defend himself against terrorist links, when a few weeks ago, he was in USA, talking to former POTUS Donald Trump about stopping the Gaza massacre.

Nurmagomedov pleads with Trump to stop Gaza massacre

Nurmagomedov is a peace-loving man, although that may not look like the case when he steps into the octagon, outside it, he is the opposite.

Following UFC 302, ‘The Eagle’ found himself ringside talking to Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the event and asked him to stop the massacre in the Gaza strip from the White House.

“I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war”

Donald Trump reassured Khabib Nurmagomedov that he would. Would it be possible for the US to do so? Without getting into saucier political details, yes, it would be. Trump, even mentioned Khabib during his interview with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE, saying that the Dagestani had the most flawless record and was a very smart man.

Now, happens from here? Well, investigations continue in the case and hopefully with time, the people of Dagestan can recover.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these