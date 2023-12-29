Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: ‘KingRy’ Doubles Down on 7th Fight Negotiations

The noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia, may have picked up his first professional defeat against Gervonta Davis, but he is well over it now. Recent reports say that ‘KingRy’ is currently gearing up for his next bout. A large chunk of fans may also be delighted to know that he will be taking on the noted WBC super-lightweight champ, Devin Haney, for his next fight. Garcia publicized the news about his next encounter himself with an ‘X’ update.

However, his update also revealed a fact that might shock several fans. Apart from clarifying that he will be fighting Haney, Garcia’s post on ‘X’ also mentioned it will be the seventh time that they will lock horns. Well, avid boxing fans might be a bit confused at this point. But the second line to Garcia’s ‘X’ update might have clarified things for them.

Garcia started off his caption with:

“This will actually be the 7th fight between us”.

But the immediate next line clarified:

“It’s only right it’s on the professional stage”

He also looked thankful and hopeful for the materialization of the probable fight. The ending lines of his caption read:

“Thank you Lord Jesus. It’s time to RUMBLE”

Well, by now, most fans may have realized that Garcia and Haney have never fought each other after taking up boxing professionally. The six fights that ‘KingRy’ talked about must have taken place while these two were still amateurs. The fact that both Garcia and Haney hail from California gives another layer of authenticity to Garcia’s words.

The 25-year-old may have started to promote his upcoming matchup. But his post never talked about when their scrap would take place. The authorities probably haven’t worked a schedule for the fight yet. However, several fans may be unaware of how and when the negotiations for this coveted Garcia vs. Haney bout began.

Devin Haney made the offer to fight Ryan Garcia early in 2023

Despite Garcia’s early start in promoting the bout, it was Haney who made the initial offer to fight him. Haney appeared in a press conference in April 2023, where he revealed that he wanted to fight Garcia at some point. ‘The Dream’ also said that he wanted the fight to happen at 140 lbs since he faced severe complications while cutting down to 135 lbs.

But eventually, he agreed to fight ‘KingRy’ at 135 lbs as well. Garcia also didn’t take too long to accept the bout. He provided his confirmation via an Instagram story just a few days after Haney’s proposal. However, he already had his Gervonta Davis fight lined up back then, which ultimately handed him his first pro-boxing career defeat. However, Garcia’s previous loss may attract even more eyes to this coveted fight. His fans desperately want to witness his return to the winning books.