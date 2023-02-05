Conor McGregor Backed by Arch-Rival to Defeat Michael Chandler

President Dana White recently announced the big return of former dual-weight champion Conor McGregor. The Irish star is set to coach another season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler.

After the season is complete, Chandler and McGregor are set to headline a pay-per-view event in September 2023. This is huge news for fight fans who awaited the return of McGregor for over two years.

Thus, the promotion of the fight has already started. Also, many fans and pundits have started to give their take on this blockbuster fight. One of them is the former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

What did Dustin Poirier say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

‘The Diamond’ has had a history with the Irish UFC superstar. They have clashed three times against each other inside the UFC cage. In their saga, Poirier has defeated McGregor twice.

There was also a lot of trash talk between the two in the lead-up to the first and third fights. McGregor even went personally and took a jibe at Poirier’s wife. Despite that, ‘The Diamond’ stayed true to his MMA values and shared his fair take on McGregor vs. Chandler.

In a recent interview, Poirier stated that if McGregor comes back with the same speed and technique as before his injury, he can easily defeat Chandler. The Louisiana native also believes Chandler is very hittable. Thus, with McGregor’s timing, it is easy to defeat him.

“He’s longer than he looks when he’s in there. He uses his length, speed, and timing really well to close that distance, and Chandler’s a guy who needs explosive movements to get in and out. If Conor’s timing’s the same, I think he hurts Chandler,” Poirier said.

McGregor vs. Chandler will happen at 170lbs

Following the announcement of the blockbuster fight, the UFC made it official that McGregor vs. Chandler will happen in the welterweight division and not lightweight. Earlier, during one of his call-outs, Chandler also stated he wants to compete with the Irish star at 170.

On the flip side, this can also be an advantage for ‘The Notorious’ as he has a better record in the 170lbs category than in 155lbs. Moreover, McGregor, after his recovery from the injury, looks massive. He has gained significant weight and is believed to be over 200 lbs.

Thus, it will be easy for the former dual-weight champion to cut down to 170 lbs before the fight. But before anything, McGregor has to enter the USADA testing pool and come out negative at least twice.

