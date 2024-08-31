“The Instant Regret”: Sean Strickland Puts Tom Aspinall on Blast Over NSFW Question to Nina Marie Daniele

Sean Strickland and Nina Marie Daniele have become really good friends after filming videos and interviews together for quite some time now. So naturally, the former middleweight champion believes he has to defend his friend and the first name on that list is Tom Aspinall.

The Brit had asked her a very NSFW question during an interview to which Daniele reacted with utter shock. A clip from that interview then went viral on social media… months ago actually but somehow Strickland is just reacting to the video.

Strickland took to Twitter as usual and told Aspinall what’s what!

“I bet this is a banger at the local bar….. no bs man how many times has this worked for you? 2 out 5? Jokes aside you can see the instant regret lmao!!!!”

I bet this is a banger at the local bar….. no bs man how many times has this worked for you? 2 out 5? Jokes aside you can see the instant regret lmao!!!! https://t.co/7bMT86y9jU — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 30, 2024

Strickland himself has a history of saying out-of-pocket things, especially to Nina Marie Daniele. However, this was something even he considered extremely random. He also pointed out how Aspinall instantly regretted asking the question after seeing how the UFC content creator reacted to it.

Of course Aspinall’s statement was quite bizarre, especially in a professional setting and in light of new developments in working culture, but nothing he says will ever top any thing Stickland has said.

Recently, the former middleweight champion was seen beefing with rapper Machine Gun Kelly after being accused of being rac*st and hom*phobic.

Strickland goes after MGK…

Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly have had a run-in previously. They just don’t like each other. MGK thinks Strickland is just trash with all his intolerant remarks towards people of color and different sexualities, which to be fair, is an accurate belief system on the rapper’s part.

Strickland doesn’t like him because he has tattoos, it seems.

Very different reasons, vastly unique trajectories but it is what it is. Recently the former middleweight champion called out MGK once again and accused him of drinking blood and wearing a purse.

“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The “the x community of intolerance” yall I’d hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this c*nt”

Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse.. Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The "the x community of intolerance" yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt… Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo https://t.co/4CY2L7gypT — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 27, 2024

Strickland also accused the musician for having a mid life crisis. The UFC fighter has been going after his MGK’s actress fiancé Megan Fox as well as he cannot fathom why the actress would ever want to be seen with the likes of the rapper.