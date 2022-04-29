“They are a group of f*cking p*ssies” – Jake Paul hits out at Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping

Jake Paul hits out at Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping while discussing his options for his next potential fight.

Jake Paul ‘Problem Child’ a Youtuber who turned boxer has became had recently traded barbs with bright UFC numbers, and is excited to go up against more MMA fighters to his career.



Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping appeared to be verbally agreeing to fight, but with Bisping’s eye condition, he could face removal problems.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, has been one of Paul’s goals for a while, and “Gamebred” recently expressed interest in boxing for Paul when he appeared his brother Logan Paul’s podcast.

“I also think it’s ridiculous,” Paul said of Bisping at a press conference on Wednesday (h/t The Mac Life). “That is an easy battle for me. That is a one-round war. He’s an old man, but here’s the thing about me: If someone says sh * t, I should kick him out.

I have a f * cking problem in my head. If someone says sh * t, let’s fix it in the ring. Let’s see if you really are that or just talking on Twitter. So these guys who think they are the toughest, these ‘UFC champions’ who think they are the toughest, I will beat them all.

“And I have time. I have time to do it. I am young. So any of them can get it. As soon as we make these agreements, I take them all out.

Bisping wants to talk sh*t? Well, let’s get in the nose, motherf *cker, you p*ssy.

If anyone wants to say sh*t, go into the f * cking ring, you p*ssy. Masvidal, you p * ssy.

All these boys are talking. They are caps, and their father, Dana, is their owner. They are a group of f * cking p*ssies who hide behind a f * cking contract. “

About Bisping

Considering that Bisping is 43 years old, currently retired and is facing many injuries from his MMA career, Paul was asked to call another senior MMA fighter. But “The Problem Child,” who won points by beating former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, wasted it.

“To be honest, I don’t care about criticism,” Paul told Mac Life. “For me if you are a man close to my weight you want to talk sh * t you can fight, then let’s go in the ring and solve it because I am sick and tired of these UFC champions or these guys who think they are strong.

It started with Ben Askren, and then Tyron Woodley. I have shown that I can beat these guys and for me, it is easy. So if they are going to talk sh * t on Twitter, let’s fix it at the top. Let’s see if you can support that sh * t statement. Let’s see how strong these guys are. ”

Bisping responded to Paul’s interview, teasing him for continuing to follow fighters who were out of date.

@jakepaul do you not realize how pathetic you sound? I have nothing at all to prove. You on the other hand refuse to fight anyone in their prime. Good for you man, make your money, but please stop acting like a real fighter. Your a successful side show. And that’s ok.👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/sDv1yCAGAF — michael (@bisping) April 27, 2022

