Colby Covington Threatens LeBron James with ‘Biggest Wedgie Ever,’ Labels Him as a ‘F***ing Communist’

Nowadays, Colby Covington is a topic in every UFC fan’s conversation due to his trash-talking and rants against LeBron James. Although Covington is gearing up for his fight against UFC Champion Leon Edwards, it appears that he envisions a future bout against King James, given his frequent criticisms. While he bashed James over the national anthem issue at media day, this time he has upped the ante by threatening to give him the biggest wedgie ever.

In conversation with Full Send Podcast, Covington once again targeted LBJ for the same reasons as before: the National Anthem Controversy. Referring to James as “a spineless coward,” Covington playfully ridiculed the basketball game, labeling it as a kids’ game. Following this, podcast co-host Kyle Forgeard expressed a desire to see Covington and LBJ meet one day.

To that, ‘Chaos’ shared a story about how LBJ once claimed that Covington wouldn’t say anything to his face. Coincidentally, they crossed paths, and Covington was about to confront him, but he was stopped by James’s security. Consequently, after which he threatened him for their next meeting. He stated;

“He (LBJ) said something about me one time in the past. He was like ‘that guy wouldn’t say it if he saw me face to face’. And then I saw him at the design district after he played Miami two years ago. I was going to walk up to him and all his security was like ‘Please Colby Please, don’t say anything to LeBron’. I was like I’m going to give him a pass but I promise you next time I see him I’ll give him the biggest wedgie he’s ever had.”

Later, he was pressed about what he would say to James if he saw him face to face. To which he replied,

“I would say you’re f***ing communist piece of sh** you hate this country and this country gave you everything.”

Indeed, ‘Chaos’ is still angry with LBJ for the national anthem drama. But what was it let’s find out.

Colby Covington Rant On LeBron James National Anthem Controversy

Covington and the Lakers superstar hold contrasting political stances, rooted in differing ideologies. This isn’t the first instance of Covington ranting against James, and this time it sparked when LBJ fell into controversy. James continued walking while the national anthem was still playing, eventually taking a seat, a move that disappointed many and served as the catalyst for Covington’s criticism.

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. You go to China, go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay ’em pennies on the dollar to make your millions.”

With Covington once again unleashing a rant and even issuing threats, the prospect of a meeting between these two superstars, standing on polar opposite ends politically, becomes increasingly intriguing.