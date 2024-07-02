“They Paid CM Punk a Million Dollars”: Sean O’Malley Foresees UFC Paying Ryan Garcia $3 Million if He Signs

Sean O’Malley was not kidding about taking on Ryan Garcia in the UFC. Following Garcia’s ban, the made it known that he wants to make his UFC debut, calling out Dana White to get in touch with him. While there have been no further developments, ‘Suga’ can see Dana White making the boxer $3million richer for joining the organization.

The UFC Bantamweight Champion and Garcia have been going back and forth for a months now on social media, to a point, where it seemed like two would have to team up against Conor McGregor because he wanted to ride them both like ostriches.

However, that is unlikely. What isn’t though, is the UFC President paying for a prized fighter.

In a recent podcast episode on YouTube alongside his coach Tim Welch, O’Malley spoke about why getting Garcia to the UFC makes sense,

“He’s worth it, he is bringing eyeballs…But like if Ryan Garcia was to come, they paid CM Punk a million dollars right?…If he wants $3 million, I’m sure the UFC can figure it out.”

O’Malley and Welch then started trying to figure out who he could fight in his UFC debut. He would need to fight someone who was majorly a striker since his ground game is next to none. With very little to no MMA training, it will be hard for him to step into the octagon with a wrestler.

That said, to make sure he’s well prepared for his UFC debut, ‘Ryan Garcia revealed that he will be training with a UFC champion.

Garcia seeks the ‘Poatan’ voodoo

With his boxing ban in effect for a year Garcia might as well lace up smaller gloves and get ready for getting kicked and taken down.

To that end, he has revealed that he was going to train with one of the biggest names in the sport right now- Alex Pereira.

“I will be training with #AlexPereira”

Although ‘Poatan’ has not confirmed the news yet, it will be interesting to see if they do train together. Pereira has trained with other fighters in the past, so it isn’t a long shot for him.