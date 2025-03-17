“This Guy Don’t Let Me Sleep!”: When Khabib Nurmagomedov Jokingly Complained About His Father’s Intense Training to Javier Mendez

Sep 21, 2013; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his victory over Pat Healy (not pictured) during their Lightweight bout at UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Fighters like Islam Makhachev and others from Eagles MMA often joke about how Khabib Nurmagomedov pushes them to the limit, showing no mercy in training. But long before he was running grueling sessions for his team, he was on the receiving end of the same treatment—from his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

At the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), fighters have humorously voiced their exhaustion after Khabib’s grueling sessions. In a lighthearted video shared by coach Javier Mendez 2 years ago, team members, drenched in sweat, jestingly pleaded for a break from Khabib’s intense routines. Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov quipped, “Coach, he, every day, kills everybody; I don’t know why,” while his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov chimed in, “Buy him a ticket and send him to Russia, please, coach.”

A few years ago, Khabib spoke about the origins of his relentless work ethic. He jokingly vented to his longtime striking coach at the American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez, about how relentless his father was, saying, “This guy don’t let me sleep!” It is strikingly similar to what his pupils tell him today.

But it is the late Abdulmanap’s strict, no-nonsense approach which transformed Khabib into one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, and now, he’s passing down those same lessons to the next generation.

A throwback video has now surfaced online, which shows that ‘The Eagle’ himself once had a coach that never took no for an answer and pushed him to the absolute limit everyday. In the video, Khabib said –

“Coach how are you coach? How is everything? Look at this guy coach, we’re waiting for you here in Dagestan. We just come to morning training. This guy don’t let me sleep, he say ‘get up we have to go training’. I said ‘I am tired, I am training last three months, I sleep in the gym please let me sleep’. But he said no way.”

But Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a solid reason behind the same. He wanted his son along with other members of his team to achieve greatness and execute the famous ‘Father’s plan’.

The Father’s plan that Khabib executed

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the patriarch of the Nurmagomedov family, envisioned a legacy where his protégés would dominate the world of mixed martial arts. This “Father’s Plan” began with his son, Khabib, who achieved an unparalleled 29-0 record and secured the UFC Lightweight Championship, retiring undefeated in 2020.

Khabib’s childhood friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, continued this legacy by capturing the UFC lightweight title and successfully defending it four times, showcasing the depth of talent nurtured under Abdulmanap’s guidance.

Umar Nurmagomedov has made significant strides in the UFC’s bantamweight division too, maintaining an impressive 18-1 record. While he lost his maiden shot at the title, he is still young and will definitely find himself in a title fight sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Usman Nurmagomedov, another of Khabib’s cousins, has extended the family’s dominance beyond the UFC by clinching the Bellator Lightweight Championship and remaining undefeated with an 19-0 record. Together, these athletes exemplify Abdulmanap’s vision, each contributing to a dynasty that has left an indelible mark on the sport.