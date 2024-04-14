UFC 300 Purse and Payouts: Reports Show Estimated Earnings for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Others

UFC 300 just went down and lived up to the expectations. The entire sports world took cognizance of this historic event, in attendance and otherwise. While the event comes to an end, it will remain alive in the memories for a long time. Moreover, following such a success, one might reasonably wonder as to what the fight purses looked like for the mega event. The SportsRush attempted to simply things and unwrap this question.

At the outset, these numbers are purely speculative, based on several reports and are not claimed to be the official numbers. The UFC remunerates their fighters based on star power and experience. In the main event, two light-heavyweight titans, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, took home one of the highest purses.

As per NY fighting, the champion, Alex Pereira, is expected to take home $1,500,00o, whereas, the American contender, Jamahal Hill, will get $450,000, which is still a substantial amount. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili is expected to get over $600,000 and Xiaonan Yan will get around $200,000.

However, the card featured several other legends, which included the likes of Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. The former featherweight champion is set to take home $970,000, whereas the American will bag a purse of around $750,000. Last but not least, former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira would get the same as Gaethje, that is, $750,00o. Meanwhile, his opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, will get an upward of $200k, $220,000 to be precise.

The UFC 300 card was lucrative not just for the UFC but also for the fighters competing. However, it bears mention that several athletes on the card are also expected to earn a significant amount of money. Moreover, these are just their base pay and do not include the lucrative bonuses they might receive after a thorough scrutiny of their performances.

The Bonuses of UFC 300

While the card featured several amazing fights and performances, only some of them will be at the receiving end of bagging the rewards. So, as of now, the performance of the night is designated to Max Holloway for his finish against Justin Gaethje and Jiří Procházka for knocking out Aleksandar Rakić in the second round.

Moreover, Holloway and Gaethje also got tagged as the fight of the night. This means that Holloway will be rewarded $600,000 just in bonuses. Surely, it was quite a successful night for the former champion, both inside and outside the ring.