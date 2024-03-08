mobile app bar

UFC 299 Start Time: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera Event Timing in Ecuador, USA, and 20+ Countries

UFC 299 Start Time: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera Event Timing in Ecuador, USA, and 20+ Countries

Currently, UFC 299 has created a massive buzz in the fighting community. Several fans and pundits are also rating the fight card of UFC 299 to be better than the coveted UFC 300 card. With this year’s third UFC PPV just a couple of days away, several fans may have already secured their seats inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. But the number of fans witnessing the event online is also expected to be huge. All of them will have to keep an eye on the start timings of the coveted UFC PPV so that they don’t miss out on the entire action, from the beginning to the end.

UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – Starting time in 20 countries

UFC PPVs have been gaining massive viewership from all over the world for a long time now. This is why Dana White and Co. often fly out of the US to host their events on foreign soil. However, this time, the PPV will be returning to Miami with the event already amassing a $13.75m gate. While the clocks of different countries operate according to different time zones, this often creates confusion among fans regarding the starting time of UFC events in their home country. So here’s a look at the UFC 299 start timings in 20 major countries of the world, including the US, the UK, and some others.

Country(Time Zone)Early Prelims PrelimsMain CardMain Event starting time(approx.)
USA(ET)6:00 PM (9 March)8:00 PM (9 March)10:00 PM (March 9)12:15 AM (10 March)
Canada (ET)6:00 PM (9 March)8:00 PM (9 March)10:00 PM (March 9)12:15 AM (10 March)
UK (GMT)11:00 PM (9 March)1:00 AM (10 March)3:00 AM (March 10)5:15 AM (10 March)
Australia (AEDT)10:00 AM (10 March)12:00 PM (10 March)  2:00PM (March 10)4:15 PM (10 March)
New Zealand (NZST)12:00 PM (10 March)2:00 PM (10 March)4:00 PM (March 10)6:15 PM (10 March)
Spain (CET)12:00 AM (10 March)2:00 AM (10 March)4:00 AM (March 10)6:15 AM (10 March)
Ireland (GMT)11:00 PM (9 March)1:00 AM (10 March)3:00 AM (March 10)5:15 AM (10 March)
Italy (CET)12:00 AM (10 March)2:00 AM (10 March)4:00 AM (March 10)6:15 AM (10 March)
Brazil (BRT)8:00 PM (9 March)10:00 PM (9 March)12:00 AM (March 10)2:15 AM (10 March)
Ecuador (ECT)6:00 PM (9 March)8:00 PM (9 March)10:00 PM (March 9)12:15 AM (10 March)
Mexico (CST)5:00 PM (9 March)7:00 PM (9 March)9:00 PM (March 9)11:15 PM (9 March)
China (CST)7:00 AM (10 March)9:00 AM (10 March)11:00 AM (March 10)1:15 PM (10 March)
Japan (JST)8:00 AM (10 March)10:00 AM (10 March)12:00 PM (March 10)2:15 PM (10 March)
India (IST)4:30 AM (10 March)6:30 AM (10 March)8:30 AM (March 10)10:45 AM (10 March)
Bangladesh (BST)5:00 AM (10 March)7:00 AM (10 March)9:00 AM (March 10)11:15 AM (10 March)

With the start timings of the UFC 299 covered, it’s now time to take a look at how the fans can witness the coveted UFC PPV on their screens. Well, there are quite a few measures. But only two of them will get the fans the entire coverage of UFC 299.

How can the fans enjoy the complete broadcast of UFC 299 on their screens?

Despite the ESPN TV channel broadcasting the prelims card, the entire action of UFC 299 can be enjoyed in only two ways. The fans will have to subscribe to ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass for the same. However, a basic subscription won’t be enough.

They also need to pay an extra amount of $79.99 to enjoy all the live action from the Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera headliner on ESPN+. The current excitement among the fans about UFC 299 indicates that Dana White and Co. will make a lot of money from this UFC PPV as well.

