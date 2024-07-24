mobile app bar

WATCH: When Leon Edwards Nearly Set Fastest KO Record with 8-Second Win

Allan Binoy
Published

WATCH: When Leon Edwards Nearly Set Fastest KO Record with 8-Second Win

Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Before ‘headshot, dead!’, Leon Edwards was ‘one and done’. To fully understand this phrase, we need to go back to 2015 in what was Edwards’ second fight in the UFC. The young Britisher had a horrible start to his career, with a loss in his very first match. However, he soon bounced back with an incredible 8-second KO victory.

In his second fight in the UFC, the Brit traveled to Poland to take on Seth Baczynski on the Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2 card. Once the bell signaled the start of round 1, Edwards blocked a few punches before his opponent decided to go for a kick.

Unfortunately, Baczynski missed the kick, and Brit landed a clean left hand that sent his opponent buckling to the floor.

With just his first punch of the fight, Edwards knocked his opponent down, ending the fight in just 8 seconds, even faster than Conor McGregor’s knockout of Jose Aldo.

Considering such talent, it was only a matter of time before Edwards went on to become a storied champion in the welterweight division.

Now, the champ is just a day away from defending that same belt against Belal Muhammad, who is on a 10-fight win streak.

Muhammad claims Edwards is ‘scared’

Belal Muhammad is in the UK ahead of his fight against Leon Edwards. Since it is fight week, all the fighters stay in the same hotel and they tend to bump into each other often.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the American claimed that he ran into ‘Rocky’ and his team in the elevator and they seemed scared,

“I just saw him right now in the elevator, he looked like he was afraid. Him, his brother and his coach, they all looked like cowards…”

According to Muhammad, Edwards didn’t say a word and just stood there in what was an awkward interaction. Instead, it was his coach who initiated some trash-talking, and the Illinois native hopes to hit back during the press conference.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

