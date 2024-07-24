WATCH: When Leon Edwards Nearly Set Fastest KO Record with 8-Second Win

Before ‘headshot, dead!’, Leon Edwards was ‘one and done’. To fully understand this phrase, we need to go back to 2015 in what was Edwards’ second fight in the UFC. The young Britisher had a horrible start to his career, with a loss in his very first match. However, he soon bounced back with an incredible 8-second KO victory.

In his second fight in the UFC, the Brit traveled to Poland to take on Seth Baczynski on the Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2 card. Once the bell signaled the start of round 1, Edwards blocked a few punches before his opponent decided to go for a kick.

Unfortunately, Baczynski missed the kick, and Brit landed a clean left hand that sent his opponent buckling to the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prestige Combat | UFC/MMA (@prestigecombat)

With just his first punch of the fight, Edwards knocked his opponent down, ending the fight in just 8 seconds, even faster than Conor McGregor’s knockout of Jose Aldo.

Considering such talent, it was only a matter of time before Edwards went on to become a storied champion in the welterweight division.

Now, the champ is just a day away from defending that same belt against Belal Muhammad, who is on a 10-fight win streak.

Muhammad claims Edwards is ‘scared’

Belal Muhammad is in the UK ahead of his fight against Leon Edwards. Since it is fight week, all the fighters stay in the same hotel and they tend to bump into each other often.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the American claimed that he ran into ‘Rocky’ and his team in the elevator and they seemed scared,

“I just saw him right now in the elevator, he looked like he was afraid. Him, his brother and his coach, they all looked like cowards…”

“I smelled fear.” Belal Muhammad encountered UFC champ Leon Edwards in the elevator days ahead of their #UFC304 title fight. Full story: https://t.co/e59V14mKjL pic.twitter.com/P8xEgzm3MN — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 24, 2024

According to Muhammad, Edwards didn’t say a word and just stood there in what was an awkward interaction. Instead, it was his coach who initiated some trash-talking, and the Illinois native hopes to hit back during the press conference.