“This Hits Hard”: Fans Left Teary-Eyed by UFC’s Heartfelt Throwback of Francis Ngannou and Kobe Bryant From 2017

It’s been four years since the passing of Kobe Bryant and it still doesn’t feel real. The news of the tragic passing of the basketball legend still does not sit will with fans and NBA players alike. And every old video of ‘Mamba’ that resurfaces is a testament to how great he is.

The UFC recently released a supercut from the UFC 217 fight week embedded series. In one clip, Kobe Bryant can be seen talking to Francis Ngannou. And that seems to have hit fans hard, right in the feels.

“Damn man this hits hard”

Damn man this hits hard — ᴊxᴋᴇᴍᴍᴀ (@jxkemma) August 30, 2024

This fan pointed out how Francis Ngannou even named his son after Kobe Bryant after interacting with the basketball player,

“Francis had an interview where he mentioned this interaction is what lead to name his son after Kobe . Truly beautiful and bittersweet .”

Francis had an interview where he mentioned this interaction is what lead to name his son after Kobe . Truly beautiful and bittersweet . — Swole Boy 94 (@Laz_bigazz) August 30, 2024

Yet another fan spoke about how both Kobe Bryant and Ngannou’s son lost their lives,

“Francis Named his son after Kobe man he talks about it and now both them are resting with the lord”

Francis Named his son after Kobe man he talks about it and now both them are resting with the lord — Heart Just Turned Purple ‍⬛ (@ejpapi__) August 30, 2024

This fan could not control his emotions after watching ‘Mamba’ interact with the UFC fighters,

“damn bro haven’t seen this part yet”

damn bro haven’t seen this part yet — ᶜᵐᵒⁿᵇʳᵘᵈᵈᵃ ‍☠️ (@cmonbrudda) August 30, 2024



One fan watched the video after watching Ngannou on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he got very emotional,

“This hits different after watching the jre podcast with Ngannou”

This hits different after watching the jre podcast with Ngannou — Amma (@ghettoazo) August 30, 2024

According to this fan, Bryant’s legacy will always live on no matter what, making him immortal,

“Kobe is immortal “

Kobe is immortal — SZ (@SamZ27_) August 30, 2024

This fan paid his respects to the all-time Basketball great by saying,

“Man RIP Kobe man”

Man RIP Kobe man — C$ (@Thunder_Up35) August 30, 2024

And if you were wondering if Ngannou actually named him son Kobe following his interaction with the late LA Laker, the former UFC heavyweight champion recently revealed the truth behind the story.

Ngannou’s kinship with the Mamba

Ngannou appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast recently a few months after the passing of his 15-month-son.

As he reminisced about his son and talked candidly about how painful it is lose a child for any parent, the former UFC champion also revealed why he named his boy after the NBA legend.

During the interview, he spoke about the 30 minute conversation he had with the Laker star and how much it meant to him.

“I named him after Kobe Bryant because I had a great memory of Kobe Bryant…Just Kobe and I there for 30 minutes..”

Francis Ngannou spoke to Joe Rogan about this conversation he had with Kobe Bryant at the BodyArmor event during UFC 217 week, which inspired him to name his son, who has since passed away, Kobe It’s incredible to look back at this video, knowing how much that one conversation… https://t.co/Da7D8jRH5l pic.twitter.com/TxyQ6YRkce — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) August 30, 2024

Despite not being able to converse well in English at the time Ngannou and Bryant spent a good half an hour chatting. The NBA legend was curious about Ngannou’s home country, his origins and what madness drove him to cross the border and risk everything to have a chance at being a champion fighter.

‘Mamba’ was so impressed by his story that he even pointed it out to Dana White when he walked into the room. That was the day Ngannou decided he would name his son Kobe.