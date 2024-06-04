mobile app bar

'Money' Moicano Skeptical of Conor McGregor's 'Broken Foot' Challenges Michael Chandler After UFC 304 Presser Cancellation

‘Money’ Moicano Skeptical of Conor McGregor’s ‘Broken Foot’ Challenges Michael Chandler After UFC 304 Presser Cancellation

While Conor McGregor is upping the ante, going about with his party shenanigans and getting the community worried about his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler, lightweight Renato Moicano is more concerned about his broken foot. The Brazilian recently put out a tweet in which he shared his skepticism about ‘The Notorious” chances against ‘Iron’ Michael.

Taking things to his social media, the eccentric Brazilian noted down his thoughts, dropping his prediction of UFC 303’s main event,

“If you ask me I think mcgregor foot is broken! Put me against chandelier!! Gonna beat the shit out this dude!!” 

Moicano gave the Irishman no chance against Chandler, essentially deeming that a broken foot is a significant vulnerability when you’re up against a battle-hardened fighter.  In fact, it must be argued that Moicano does have a point here as no matter how well you recover, a broken bone is a broken bone and there’s no way around it.

While Moicano denounced McGregor, the #10 ranked lightweight contender also did not hesitate to take a dig at his opponent Chandler and even claimed he was ready to face the former Bellator LW champ in the cage instead of McGregor. Now, considering ‘Mystic Mac’s’ last-minute postponement of the Dublin presser and the Brazilian’s tweet, fight fans have an ominous feeling of an impending disaster.

Did Conor McGregor delay the UFC 303 presser due to an injury? Speculations and latest reports explained

The Mac army was all set to see their favorite fighter returning to action after UFC announced that the Irish superstar would interact with the media alongside his opponent, Chandler in Dublin to hype up the upcoming event. However, despite the crowd gushing into the 3Arena in Dublin, McGregor pulled out at the last minute citing reasons well beyond his control.

Now, with Moicano talking about McGregor’s injury, the internet is filled with speculations and widespread rumors. Earlier last day, an ESPN Deportes reporter opened up to KOlmenero that the former double champ might be dealing with a “minor injury” and the press conference postponement reportedly has nothing to do with anything else. Popular MMA analyst and pundit, Ariel Helwani also had something to say along the same lines, suggesting that McGregor’s last-minute delay was probably due to a slight injury.

As for the bout, it will go down on June 29 as neither the UFC nor the fighters have backed out.

