Tom Aspinall Gives Problems to Jon Jones With His Speed, Athleticism and Power, Says Demetrious Johnson

Allan Binoy
Published

Demetrious Johnson is team Tom Aspinall. The MMA GOAT showed concern for the fate of UFC ‘undisputed’ heavyweight champion Jon Jones as debates on who he should fight next rage on. Jones wants light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as his next opponent. But the general consensus is that Aspinall should take on the champion in a title unification fight.

Now, the ‘Mighty Mouse’ watched the UFC 309 main event where Jones dismantled Stipe Miocic and finished him off ruthlessly with a spinning back kick. But as impressive as that was to the naked eye of the layman, to a mad scientist like Johnson, it was proof that Father Time has been catching up with Jones. Or perhaps the weight class has been a burden on his skills.

Either way, he’s slowing down. Bones‘ movements were stiff and despite his huge arsenal, he was practically telegraphing his shots to Miocic. Unfortunately for Miocic, he, too was coming off a 3 year layoff.

But Aspinall won’t be. Johnson believes Aspinall has the power and speed to cause some serious problems for the undisputed champion if the fight goes ahead.

“Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems…Tom Aspinall can beat him, I feel comfortable saying that”

Even the Brit feels he has an advantage, and not just because he is younger, stronger, and faster but also because he knows how much Jones loves studying his opponents. Fortunately for the Brit, he’s finished his fights so quickly that there’s very little for Jones to study about.

Aspinall’s advantage over Jones

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall spoke about how the only footage of him in the octagon is of him knocking people out,

“One of Jon Jones’s biggest advantages… is that he’s a tape studier…he has no chance of doing that with me…Next to no footage of me is out there, apart from me bouncing people’s heads off the canvas”

Now if only Jones accepted the fight that he is lawfully supposed to do. But the champ has been dodging the Aspinall question in a million ways and one. Fortunately, UFC president Dana White has assured that if Jones fights again in the UFC, it will be against Aspinall.

In the meantime, ‘Bones’ has also spoken about how it would be up to White and Hunter Campbell to convince him to take this fight, and by convince, he means a bag of money so big that it doesn’t matter if he wins or loses.

