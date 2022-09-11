Roman Reigns Once Shut Conor McGregor Up for Disrespecting WWE and Its Fans With a Savage Tweet

In the year 2016, Conor McGregor had to apologize to WWE fans after receiving a brutal response from Roman Reigns over his tweet!

The year 2016 witnessed a strange rivalry between Conor McGregor and Roman Reigns. Conor was promoting UFC 202. As a part of it, he was on a conference call with the media. During the press conference, Conor was asked if there was any interest on his part to make the career-changing move to professional wrestling in the WWE.

The response of the UFC legend to the question was wild. And surprisingly he continued it by giving an opinion on wrestlers that were in the game. Time went on and there was some back and forth. It eventually led to The Notorious tweeting:

“I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s.”

The fans of WWE were very much upset with the comments that were given by the UFC legend. They definitely did not expect the UFC superstar to be so unfair to the sport of WWE.

Many WWE fans were of the opinion that the UFC star could have handled the situation by paying respect to the sport of professional wrestling. Also, it really went the wrong way with wrestlers on the roster of the WWE who took turns replying to him. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had an epic and condescending reply to Conor. “Your the size of my leg. Shut up,” tweeted the WWE wrestler. It was the beginning of various comments from the WWE world.

Chris Jericho too joined the league of tweets. Chris jokingly questioned him and said: “Sorry pal no disrespect to u, but my fights are legit, unlike the fixed fights u have in @UFC. I’ll embarrass u.” Another wrestling star Big E tweeted, “Would you prefer to find us individually or have us all line up at once? I know your time is valuable, sir,” making it clear that he thought McGregor was a joke.

At the same time, Kofi Kingston chimed in and said, “Yikes, looks like @TheNotoriousMMA could really use a bowl of Booty O’s right about now. Someone hook him up…” AJ Styles said, “I think McGregor could do well in the featherweight division……if the WWE had one,” when he was asked how McGregor would fare in the WWE.