“There’s a Potential”: UFC Veteran Believes Conor McGregor Might Eye the ‘BMF Title’ Post-UFC Return

A lot of fighters made huge statement wins at UFC 300. Yet, Max Holloway, who secured a knockout win against Justin Gaethje with one second to spare, stood out over the rest.

Advertisement

Following his victory, Holloway admitted that there are a lot of options for him on the table. He claimed that he could defend the BMF belt or challenge Makhachev or Topuria for featherweight. However, according to a former champion, there is a potential fight that ‘Blessed’ is not considering.

Michael Bisping joined Nick Peet and Adam Catterall on ‘TNT Sports‘ to discuss the UFC 300 fights. Pretty soon, the topic turned to Holloway and the panelists were eager to know where he would go next. That was when Bisping suggested a mega-money fight that everyone was overlooking. He said,

Advertisement

“He has just knocked out Justin Gaethje, he is in a position to defend the BMF belt. He is in a position to challenge Islam Makhachev. (Holloway) is also in a position to get a rematch with Conor McGregor. Because Conor McGregor has a victory over him. Don’t tell me Conor McGregor is not looking at that BMF belt, we know Conor is coming back. There is a potential for that there. He has just flipped the script.”

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway for the BMF belt?

While Holloway did not call out McGregor during his in-octagon interview, he did mention ‘The Notorious’ in his post-fight press conference. Pumped from his victory, ‘Blessed’ claimed that if the Irishman thought he was a ‘BMF,’ he was welcome to try his luck against the champion. Interestingly, McGregor even responded to the challenge by saying, “Congrats Max!”

It was expected that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s upcoming fight would be announced at UFC 300. However, Dana White chose to announce the fight nonchalantly during his post-fight press conference.

The fight between Chandler and McGregor is now set to take place at the end of June. Hence, if ‘The Notorious’ can eke out a victory, his fight against Holloway will become a real possibility.

Advertisement



However, ‘Blessed’ also has his eyes set on Topuria and is unlikely to sit out for a long time. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if both men agree to a face-off for the ‘BMF’ belt.