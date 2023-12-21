UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His Favorite Tekken Character and Video Game

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant UFC fighters who had an undefeated 29-0 record before retirement. While many fans are familiar with his MMA career and even know his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, they might not be aware of his favorite video game characters. Surprisingly, Nurmagomedov is a big-time gamer and loves to play games in his free time. And he also revealed about his favorite video and Tekken characters. Let’s dive in to check out the details.

Recently, a video surfaced on X where he was questioned about being a Red Alert champion as per the rumors. Apart from that he was also asked which Tekken character he would choose for a real-life fight. Nurmagomedov stated;

“Honestly it (Red alert) was my favorite computer game and I used to play this game a lot when I was kid. I always tried to have two bases. I think people who know Red Alert they’ll understand.”

Adding about his favorite Tekken character he stated;

“To be honest I don’t play too much Tekken. I don’t play this game but when I was playing I always choose Yoshimitsu.”

Indeed, it’s quite interesting that Nurmagomedov, often associated with living a very strict life in his early days to become a champion, was also a big gamer. His favorite game was Red Alert, a strategy game where players compete in real-time battles using military tactics and resource management.

While he didn’t play Tekken extensively, his favorite character from it is Yoshimitsu, known for his swordplay fighting style. As per videos on the internet, after retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov is now a FIFA addict.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Loves Playing FIFA

It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov loves Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7), and his favorite team is Real Madrid. His support is so strong that he even rejected FC Barcelona fans’ requests to take photos. However, that’s not the only thing he loves about football, as he’s also a fan of the renowned EA Sports game, FIFA.

In the video above, we can see “The Eagle” inside a car in the middle of the road, playing FIFA with great passion. The video is titled Nurmagomedov is addicted to FIFA after he retired. Consequently, it’s safe to say that Nurmagomedov loves playing video games. And his passion for it is reminiscent of his dedication to his MMA career.