UFC Fans Initiate Mass Unfollow Campaign Targeting Jon Jones on Social Media Amidst Title Vacate Petition

In their latest bid to force Jon Jones to relinquish his UFC heavyweight championship, a host of fans and critics on social media have engaged in a mass-unfollowing movement of the Rochester look-see-do fighter.

Jones has been on the sidelines from action since last November. He is yet to book a title unification fight against interim titleholder Tom Aspinall. Jones, however, is in no hurry to kickstart the process, it seems.

Yet to put pen to paper for a return to action later this year against the Atherton finisher, Jones has suggested his time in combat sports is already over. Competing just twice at the heavyweight limit since his debut back in 2023, the veteran has been candid about his fighting future.

Seeing a petition launched against him last week, the leaflet, which currently has north of 115,000 signatures, has called for the promotion to officially strip Jones of his heavyweight crown for his inactivity.

On Reddit, many have joined to note how they have now taken their next step to force Jones’ hand to either fight Aspinall or relinquish his heavyweight crown.

In their bid, they’ve launched a mass-unfollowing of the former pound-for-pound number one on his official Instagram account.

But this latest appeal has its fair share of naysayers. A particular commenter described the exercise as more than futile.

“Clowns all around us. People genuinely think a petition and unfollowing on Instagram will do something. They’re living in cuckoo land. And the people who want to do this ain’t even following him to begin with, so they’ll follow him just to unfollow…bringing Jones’ follow count right to where it’s at now. Truly a genius move!”

However, a second user backed the bid. They reasoned that a mass-unfollowing may hurt Jones’ pockets and marketability to a significant degree.