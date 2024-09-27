Tom Aspinall Looks Beyond Jon Jones: Announces the Fighter He’s Targeting Next

Tom Aspinall has big plans for himself going into 2025. Although the UFC interim heavyweight champion is the official back up fighter for UFC 309 for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, many believe he will not get to fight either either, even if one of them pulls out. So instead of waiting around to see what decision they will make, he has made a decision himself.

The Brit is still in training, keeping himself in shape in case opportunity calls in November this year. As the official backup fighter for the main event he may have to step in on short notice.

However, in a recent YouTube video, he declared his plans for a scenario where both Jones and Miocic decide to retire after their fight,

“If them two retire, which I think is quite likely….I think it only makes sense to fight the winner of Volkov and Gane.”



For Aspinall, it’s just a waiting game now, all he can do is wait to see what happens at UFC 309. Best case scenario for him is Jones winning comfortably and deciding not to hang up the gloves.

Then he can take on the undisputed GOAT of MMA for the title like he has been wanting to do for so long.

However, not everyone wants to see Aspinall fight Jones. In fact, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier believes the Rochester native should hang up the gloves.

Jones doesn’t need Aspinall fight, claims DC

Cormier does not think Aspinall should be fighting Jones for the title next. ‘DC’ is a big fan of the Brit and sees him being champion in the future.

However, when the former UFC champion appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast he spoke about why ‘Bones’ does not need to fight the Brit,

“Jon Jones don’t need Tom Aspinall…He’s already beat two generations, three.”

DC addresses the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall situation pic.twitter.com/nihd1JvRC5 — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) September 26, 2024

Jones has defeated everyone from Stephen Bonnar to Rampage Jackson to Cormier and Alexaneder Gustaffson himself. As a matter of fact, upon making his debut at heavyweight, he beat the Cyril Gane like it was nothing. So, he doesn’t need to fight Aspinall to cement is legacy.

That said, while Cormier does not want to see Jones vs. Aspinall, he spoke about how if the fight does happen, ‘Bones’ wouldn’t be able to knock out the Brit.

Now, those are some very confusing sentiments but they are not exclusive of each other. Jones doesn’t need the Aspinall fight for his legacy but if he does take it, Aspinall buries him. That’s essentially what it is.

Either way, the final decision regarding the fight is on Jones himself. So all anyone can do right now is speculate, till he makes that decision.