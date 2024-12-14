Tom Aspinall Shares Dana White’s Vision for Jon Jones’ Matchup: ‘Biggest in UFC History’

Tom Aspinall revealed some big news he heard from Dana White regarding his potential title unification fight against Jon Jones. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the interim heavyweight champion shared that after Jones’ fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, White burst into the room with a bold proclamation: Jones vs. Aspinall is happening.

The Brit was the backup fighter for the main event at UFC 309 and was hoping he would get a shot at the champion on the night.

However, after the fight, the UFC president himself confirmed that he would make this fight happen because as soon as he entered the room he exclaimed,

“He literally walked into the room and said ‘It’s happening, and it’s gonna be the biggest fight in UFC history’.”

Tom Aspinall says Dana White met with him after #UFC309 and told him that the Jon Jones fight will happen “He literally walked into the room and said ‘it’s happening, and it’s gonna be the biggest fight in UFC history’.” @PiersUncensored #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/iQuzlgNzBq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 13, 2024

With Aspinall’s dominant performances and Jones’ reputation as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, an epic heavyweight clash is to be expected for this fight. While Jones has proved time and again that he has the style and the god-given talent to take on anyone, Aspinall has bulldozed his way through a 41-minute career.

And now, with the prospect of getting to the pinnacle of the sport on the horizon, Aspinall, for one, is pumped for the challenge, recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity. That would make anybody nervous, but, the interim champion isn’t too worried.

Aspinall brings up Jones’ failed drug tests

Aspinall has nothing but respect for Jones’ skills in the octagon, but when it comes to crowning him the greatest of all time (GOAT), the Brit has his reservations.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Aspinall shared his thoughts about ‘Bones‘, who’s widely celebrated as one of MMA’s best. With UFC titles in two divisions and a near-flawless record, Jones has defeated the who’s-who of legends, with his only official loss being a controversial disqualification back in 2009.

But it’s not the fights that raise red flags for Aspinall, it’s Jones’ history of failed drug tests.

“Jon is absolutely elite—no question. I agree he’s one of the best fighters ever. Maybe even the greatest. But for me, personally, if you’ve failed a couple of drug tests, that rules you out of being the GOAT.”

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall brands UFC rival Jon Jones a cheat for failing drugs tests. “To me that rules you out of being the best of all time.” Watch the full interview on YouTube at 7pm(UK) / 2pm(EST). SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywt8D5@piersmorgan | @AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/ug7BLt45vi — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 13, 2024

Jones has had his share of controversy in this department, starting with a positive test ahead of UFC 200 in 2016 that led to a one-year suspension. Another failed test after his UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier in 2017 overturned his stunning win to a no-contest. Despite Jones’ claims that both incidents were due to tainted supplements, Aspinall sees it differently.

Even after being cleared to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in 2018 amid another testing controversy, questions about Jones’ clean record have lingered. While Jones has maintained that newer drug-testing protocols clear his name, Aspinall isn’t too bothered with the excuses.