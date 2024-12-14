mobile app bar

Tom Aspinall Shares Dana White’s Vision for Jon Jones’ Matchup: ‘Biggest in UFC History’

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tom Aspinall (L), Jon Jones (R)

Tom Aspinall (L), Jon Jones (R)

CRedits: IMAGN

Tom Aspinall revealed some big news he heard from Dana White regarding his potential title unification fight against Jon Jones. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the interim heavyweight champion shared that after Jones’ fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, White burst into the room with a bold proclamation: Jones vs. Aspinall is happening.

The Brit was the backup fighter for the main event at UFC 309 and was hoping he would get a shot at the champion on the night.

However, after the fight, the UFC president himself confirmed that he would make this fight happen because as soon as he entered the room he exclaimed,

“He literally walked into the room and said ‘It’s happening, and it’s gonna be the biggest fight in UFC history’.”

 

With Aspinall’s dominant performances and Jones’ reputation as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, an epic heavyweight clash is to be expected for this fight. While Jones has proved time and again that he has the style and the god-given talent to take on anyone, Aspinall has bulldozed his way through a 41-minute career.

And now, with the prospect of getting to the pinnacle of the sport on the horizon, Aspinall, for one, is pumped for the challenge, recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity. That would make anybody nervous, but, the interim champion isn’t too worried.

Aspinall brings up Jones’ failed drug tests

Aspinall has nothing but respect for Jones’ skills in the octagon, but when it comes to crowning him the greatest of all time (GOAT), the Brit has his reservations.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Aspinall shared his thoughts about ‘Bones‘, who’s widely celebrated as one of MMA’s best. With UFC titles in two divisions and a near-flawless record, Jones has defeated the who’s-who of legends, with his only official loss being a controversial disqualification back in 2009.

But it’s not the fights that raise red flags for Aspinall, it’s Jones’ history of failed drug tests.

“Jon is absolutely elite—no question. I agree he’s one of the best fighters ever. Maybe even the greatest. But for me, personally, if you’ve failed a couple of drug tests, that rules you out of being the GOAT.”

Jones has had his share of controversy in this department, starting with a positive test ahead of UFC 200 in 2016 that led to a one-year suspension. Another failed test after his UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier in 2017 overturned his stunning win to a no-contest. Despite Jones’ claims that both incidents were due to tainted supplements, Aspinall sees it differently.

Even after being cleared to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in 2018 amid another testing controversy, questions about Jones’ clean record have lingered. While Jones has maintained that newer drug-testing protocols clear his name, Aspinall isn’t too bothered with the excuses.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these