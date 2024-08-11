“Took It Like Champ”: Fan Stands Tall After Khamzat Chimaev’s Body Punch, Leaves the Internet in Awe

Despite not fighting for over a year, undefeated prospect, Khamzat Chimaev has landed a thudding body shot! No, no, not inside the octagon but away from it on a random fan. However, what surprised the internet and ‘Borz’ the most was the fan’s reaction. While many, including the fighter, anticipated the fan to crumble, he simply shrugged it off and shook the Chechen’s hands with a smile on his face.

In fact, the so-called fan in the video turned out to be a regional MMA fighter and Belgian social media influencer, Idriss Altidor who met Chimaev during a fan meet & greet. Impressed by the Belgian’s ability, fans poured in with their reactions as soon as the popular MMA page, Full Violence shared the clip online.

One fan was genuinely impressed by Altidor’s iron core and praised him, saying,

“Ate it like a cake.” “Dude took it like a champ.”

Similarly, another tried to guess what was on Chimaev’s mind, as he said,

“You can tell Chimaev expected him to crumble with that shot.”

Interestingly, some mentioned Altidor by name in the comments, recognizing the content creator while also talking about his previous stint with heavyweight Cyril Gane.

“He did this with a lot of fighters.” “He also did this with ciryl gane an many other fighters.”

In the meantime, the UFC has scheduled the Chechen wolf against ‘The Reaper’ Robert Whittaker, re-booking their UFC Saudi Arabia fight for UFC 308. Interestingly, former ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal chimed in with his take, backing the former champion to give Chimaev a beatdown.

Masvidal offers his prediction, placing his money on Whittaker over Chimaev

Whittaker aka ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is undoubtedly one of the most adored fighters on the UFC roster. His calm demeanor and his humble personality have made him a heartthrob. With that being said, the Aussie has never backed away from a fight, including the upcoming one against Chimaev.

In fact, Whittaker, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, revealed that it was he who asked for the fight despite the previously scheduled bout being scrapped owing to Chimaev’s health condition.

While the Chechen refuted Whittaker’s claims, urging him not to lie, former ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal put his faith in ‘The Reaper’ to deliver a beat-down for the ages, as he commented,

“Rob [Whittaker] all day bye man Vs boy beat down.”

Deeming the undefeated fighter a ‘boy,’ Masvidal claimed the more experienced Whittaker would easily trump the Chechen.