“Tried Hating”: Sean O’Malley Maintains Respect for Conor McGregor Despite Recent Beef Involving Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley were feuding briefly after the Irishman had called out ‘Suga’ for PED usage following the Ryan Garcia scandal. However, ‘The Notorious’ recently revealed that O’Malley just got caught in the crossfire. Well, it seems ‘Sugar’ is also ready to forget their differences too as he doesn’t want to be a hater.

Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley are pretty much the same person. Trash-talking, flamboyant, strikers who back up their talk with their performances. Besides, O’Malley idolizes McGregor and everything he has achieved in and out of the octagon.

So when the pair started talking trash to each other fans were conflicted. Thankfully, it has come to an end as O’Malley revealed in his latest podcast,

“Chill I still like Conor, tried hating him but didn’t work.”

Sean O’Malley is over his beef with Conor McGregor, and hopefully, so is the Irishman. They both will look to stay out of each other’s way now. Even a fight between the two doesn’t make any sense because Conor is just walking about at 185-190 lbs without camp.

And even if they ended up in a fight, it was unlikely McGregor would agree to do it at O’Malley’s weight class. And O’Malley couldn’t just put on the weight to fight Conor because he is the champion of his division and title fights await.

Speaking of title fights’Suga’ even gave his prediction for the upcoming fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Sean O’Malley and Jorge Masivdal give their predictions for Islam-Dustin fight

Sean O’Malley will be looking forward to the UFC card this weekend. A lot is on the line for the lightweight division as they may see one of its greatest fighters retire without ever winning the title.

However, both O’Malley and Jorge Masvidal have a lot of faith in Poirier as they both picked him to win. In a clip posted by Championship Rounds on X, the champ stated,

“I believe in fate buddy, Dustin Poirier guillotine’s Islam round number 2, that’s what I’m thinking. No, that’s what I know is going to happen.”

Sean O’Malley and Jorge Masvidal both predict that Dustin Poirier will finish Islam Makhachev at #UFC302 O’Malley: “Dustin Poirier guillotines Islam, round number two… that’s what I know is gonna happen.” Masvidal: “I know it’s not gonna be no walk in the park, but man I just… pic.twitter.com/7gV2338kqw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2024

Jorge Masvidal had the same prediction as Sean O’Malley. Of course, it’s not like any layman’s opinion. Both these fighters have been at the top of the game and have seen Dustin from close quarters for a very long time.

So they know ‘The Diamond’ has gone into the octagon many a time as the underdog on so many occasions and ended up shocking the world. It will be the hardest walk of his life against Islam Makhachev but he is walking it with his daughter and hopefully, he walks out with her and the lightweight title, both resting firmly on his shoulders.