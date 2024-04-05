Jon Anik Reveals Bruce Buffer Has Been Warned of Trouble Over Jim Miller’s Unique UFC 300 Request, but Insists on Fulfilling It

Jon Anik has warned Bruce Buffer from dropping the f-bomb! Jim Miller put Bruce Buffer in a tough spot a few months back. The 40-year-old veteran is set to make his comeback to the cage against Bobby Green at UFC 300. Ahead of this fight, he asked Buffer to address his name as Jim ‘F**king’ Miller in the cage before he fights. However, that is quite an arduous ask for Buffer as it demands him to curse inside the cage during the event.

Not to mention, in a recent turn of events, Jon Anik, in an interview with Kevin Iole, revealed that Buffer is warned by ESPN to prevent cursing during the live event. After all, it is a matter of policy for the sports cable company to censor such words and refrain from it.

However, Anik also opined that he too, asserted that he may be open to addressing the fighter as Jim ‘F**king’ Miller in a forum where ESPN is not involved. Reflecting along the same, he said,

“I got a text message from our producer Zack Candido yesterday and that said we are gonna be on ESPN for Jim Miller so no chance. So there you have it, Zack. But there will be opportunities to introduce him as Jim F*cking’ Miller.”

From the aforementioned revelation, it can be reasonably implied that Buffer is not permitted to curse before the fight in the cage during the announcement. However, it bears mention that Buffer had rejected Miller’s request even before the producer asked him to refrain from it.

Bruce Buffer bluntly rejects Jim Miller’s unique demand

At the outset, a couple of months back, Buffer was asked if he would honor the request made by Miller. In his response, he was decisive about the fact he would not curse on his job, as it is highly unprofessional. However, he made it a point to deny this request with the utmost respect for Miller. In an interview, he said,

“I don’t like cursing in my job. I respect Jim’s wishes. At this point, the answer is no. I’d go for Jim friggin Miller, maybe.”

Safe to say, the likelihood of Buffer honoring this request is less. However, Anik might be the one to address it on some forum other than ESPN. Will it happen? Let time reveal.