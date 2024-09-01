“Turned Into WW2”: Belal and Fans React to Resurfaced Video of Khabib and Dana White’s Argument for UFC Belt After Conor McGregor Fight

UFC 229 was one of the most chaotic events the organization has ever held, especially with the build up to the fight being as toxic as it was. So much so that champions of today like Belal Muhammad are still reacting to resurfaced videos of the night.

The matter had escalated to a point where Nurmagomedov had jumped the cage in ecstasy after beating McGregor but was refused to be given the title inside the octagon as Dana White cared about his safety.

But Khabib being who he is, just said he was ready, he was prepared to take on anyone and everyone in the arena that came at him. Now, that is bada**!

Even now as ESPN has shared footage from the moment, fans and fighters alike have been marveling at how cold the Dagestani’s soul was that day.

“One thing about khabib, this was his biggest moment and he made the absolute most of it.”

One fan who was in attendance for the event spoke about the chaos that unfolded as soon as Conor McGregor tapped out,

“I was there. It was already chaos as soon as conor tapped. Fans were fighting each other in the lobbies and restrooms”

This fan spoke about how Nurmagomedov was so high on adrenaline that he would be ready to take on even the audience,

“Khabib ready to scrap with anyone in the audience”

Another fan believes that ‘The Eagle’ would have beaten everyone in that stadium because of the mindset he was in at the moment,

“Khabib would have beat the whole stadium that night, dude was in war.”

One fan spoke about the palpable tension in the stadium and what would have happened if Dana White put the belt on the champ,

“Whole stadium would’ve turned into WW2 if dana put that belt on Khabib”

Yet another fan believes ‘The Eagle’ could have taken on every single person in the stadium and still walked out of it,

“Khabib will literally go and destroy every single person in the Audience and walk out of the arena”

The rivalry continues to this day with McGregor trying to rile up Khabib and other Dagestani fighters with often insensitive and intolerant remarks towards their country, family and religion, as he had done during the UFC 229 press tour.

So when the UFC released a n0-commentary video from the day of the fight, fans could hear just how Khabib wanted to “bite his heart“.

TBT when Khabib spat on Conor

Khabib Nurmagomedov had gone into the UFC 229 main event knowing that he was going to destroy Conor McGregor. He even told UFC president Dana White as much.

As a matter of fact, once he had McGregor on the ground, he ensured the Irishman understood just how deep under the water he was. And when he had McGregor tap out in a rather timid fashion, the Dagestani fighter took his time to rub it in.

“What happened, let’s talk now, let’s talk….b*tch, I f*cked you up. I f*cked you up b*tch.”

UFC just dropped extended cage audio and Khabib truly HATED Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/QWhmiy3Eoz — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 15, 2024

In the extended audio released by the UFC, you can hear ‘The Eagle’ spit on the Irishman after he tapped out, before hurling slurs at him.