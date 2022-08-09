“Two of the all-time greats” – Dana White states that Valentina Shevchenko is the best female fighter

Recently, Dana White ranked Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko among the top female MMA fighters.

Shevchenko and Nunes have previously squared off twice. The winner in both cases was “The Lioness.” Despite this, many think the second match between the two should have favoured “Bullet.” They are both on a comparable level, according to White, and it’s a close decision. The UFC president stated the following to TMZ Sports:

“Realistically, if you ask anybody, some will tell you it’s Nunes, some will tell you it’s Shevchenko. Some people think Shevchenko won the [second] fight against Nunes. It’s just, they’re both neck and neck, two of the all-time greats.”

Both times, Nunes and Shevchenko fought in the 135-pound weight class. ‘Bullet’ has competed in the 125-pound weight class since suffering her second loss and is undefeated.

Meanwhile, Nunes was a former UFC two-division champion who once simultaneously held the bantamweight and featherweight crowns for a sizable period. In her final match at UFC 269, the universally regarded best female fighter of all time dropped a shocking decision to Julianna Pena. In the process, she dropped the bantamweight championship.

At UFC 277, Nunes will face “The Venezuelan Vixen” in a rematch to exact revenge.

At UFC 275, Valentina Shevchenko battles Taila Santos

This weekend at UFC 275, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face the rising star, Taila Santos. The bout will serve as the pay-per-co-main view event in Singapore.

Santos now holds a stellar 19-1 professional record and is fresh off a surprising victory against Joanne Wood in her most recent contest.

On the other hand, Shevchenko triumphed over Lauren Murphy in her final fight at the UFC 266 pay-per-view.

Glover Teixeira will compete for the light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 275. The first match between them at UFC 248 is regarded as the best match in women’s MMA history. A rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will also occur on the schedule.

