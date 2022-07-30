UFC 277: Payouts, PPV-buys and Purses, “How much will Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena, Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France are going to make”

UFC 277 on July 30. Julianna Pena defends her UFC bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.



Pena faced Nunes and defeated her at UFC 269 for the bantamweight title. After successfully defending it six times, Nunes was defeated by Pena in what was considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Pena used her power to her advantage, taking down and submitting Nunes. Now training against herself on The Ultimate Fighter, Nunes will be looking to avenge her first loss since 2014.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara-France for the interim UFC flyweight title. Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 for the flyweight belt after their first fight ended in a draw. In January, he lost the title to Figueiredo in a trilogy fight. Kara-France is on a three-match winning streak, most recently defeating Askar Askarov in March. He is 4-1 since losing to Moreno by unanimous decision in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

UFC 277 : Julianna Pena Vs. Fight Purse Amanda Nunes 2

The official UFC 277 purse has yet to be revealed, but previous paydays for Pena and Nunes could help provide some insight into how much they will earn. When the two faced off at UFC 269 in December, Nunes took home $442,000. Pena took home $332,000. This includes performance bonuses and show money.

In her next fight against Milana Dudieva, Pena earned $80,000. She took home $95,000, the highest payday of her career at the time.

When she won the UFC bantamweight title against Miesho Tate in 2016, Nunes earned $180,000. Against Ronda Rousey a few months later, Nunes earned $290,000. Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg for the UFC featherweight title in 2018 and earned $440,000.

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

When Moreno took on Kara-France in 2019, he took home $67,000 and Kara-France took home $29,000 in the previous tournament.

When he faced Deiveson Figueiredo for the first time in 2020, that fight ended in a draw, Moreno reportedly earned around $180,000. In the rematch at UFC 263, Moreno earned made somewhere around $200,000. In January’s trilogy fight, Moreno took home $292,000.

Against Cody Garbrandt in December, Kara-France earned $140,000. According to Forbes, Kara-France earned $102,000 for his fight against Askar Askarov in March.

UFC Payouts

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Sponsorship Bonus ~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys) MAIN CARD Julianna Pena $200,000 $40,000 $240,000 Amanda Nunes $400,000 $50,000 $350,000 Brandon Moreno $300,000 $30,000 $330,000 Kai Kara-France $150,000 $25,000 $175,000 Derrick Lewis $400,000 $35,000 $435,000 Sergei Pavlovich $100,000 $30,000 $130,000 Alexandre Pantoja $150,000 $25,000 $175,000 Alex Perez $90,000 $15,000 $105,500 Anthony Smith $250,000 $45,000 $295,000 Magomed Ankalaev $70,000 $4,000 $135,000 PRELIMINARY CARD Drew Dober $75,000 $5,000 $75,000 Rafael Alves $20,000 $7,500 $27,500 Hamdy Abdelwahab $25,000 $6,000 $35,000 Don’Tale Mayes $60,000 $5,000 $65,000 Rafa Garcia $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Drakkar Klose $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Alex Morono $85,000 $4,000 $90,000 Matthew Semelsberger $80,000 $4,000 $85,000 EARLY PRELIMS CARD Adam Fugitt $40,000 $5,000 $45,000 Michael Morales $75,000 $5,000 $80,000 Ji Yeon Kim $40,000 $5,000 $45,000 Joselyne Edwards $23,000 $5,000 $30,000 Orion Cosce $25,000 $5,000 $25,000 Mike Mathetha $24,000 $5,000 $30,000 Nicolae Negumereanu $23,500 $4,000 $25,000 Ihor Potieria $20,000 $5,000 $25,000 Journey Newson $20,000 $4,000 $24,000

Payouts are exclusion of the following:

UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000-$100,000

$50,000-$100,000 UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 Gateway Income

PPV Sales

Also Read: “I don’t even want anything to do with the Hall of Fame” – Khabib Nurmagomedov Hall of Fame induction called a “joke” by Nate Diaz