UFC 277: Payouts, PPV-buys and Purses, “How much will Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena, Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France are going to make”

UFC 277 on July 30. Julianna Pena defends her UFC bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Pena faced Nunes and defeated her at UFC 269 for the bantamweight title. After successfully defending it six times, Nunes was defeated by Pena in what was considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Pena used her power to her advantage, taking down and submitting Nunes. Now training against herself on The Ultimate Fighter, Nunes will be looking to avenge her first loss since 2014.
In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno battles Kai Kara-France for the interim UFC flyweight title. Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 for the flyweight belt after their first fight ended in a draw. In January, he lost the title to Figueiredo in a trilogy fight. Kara-France is on a three-match winning streak, most recently defeating Askar Askarov in March. He is 4-1 since losing to Moreno by unanimous decision in 2019.
UFC 277 : Julianna Pena Vs. Fight Purse Amanda Nunes 2
The official UFC 277 purse has yet to be revealed, but previous paydays for Pena and Nunes could help provide some insight into how much they will earn. When the two faced off at UFC 269 in December, Nunes took home $442,000. Pena took home $332,000. This includes performance bonuses and show money.
In her next fight against Milana Dudieva, Pena earned $80,000. She took home $95,000, the highest payday of her career at the time.
When she won the UFC bantamweight title against Miesho Tate in 2016, Nunes earned $180,000. Against Ronda Rousey a few months later, Nunes earned $290,000. Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg for the UFC featherweight title in 2018 and earned $440,000.
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2
When Moreno took on Kara-France in 2019, he took home $67,000 and Kara-France took home $29,000 in the previous tournament.
When he faced Deiveson Figueiredo for the first time in 2020, that fight ended in a draw, Moreno reportedly earned around $180,000. In the rematch at UFC 263, Moreno earned made somewhere around $200,000. In January’s trilogy fight, Moreno took home $292,000.
Against Cody Garbrandt in December, Kara-France earned $140,000. According to Forbes, Kara-France earned $102,000 for his fight against Askar Askarov in March.
UFC Payouts
|Fighters
|Guaranteed Purse
|Sponsorship Bonus
|~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys)
|MAIN CARD
|Julianna Pena
|$200,000
|$40,000
|$240,000
|Amanda Nunes
|$400,000
|$50,000
|$350,000
|Brandon Moreno
|$300,000
|$30,000
|$330,000
|Kai Kara-France
|$150,000
|$25,000
|$175,000
|Derrick Lewis
|$400,000
|$35,000
|$435,000
|Sergei Pavlovich
|$100,000
|$30,000
|$130,000
|Alexandre Pantoja
|$150,000
|$25,000
|$175,000
|Alex Perez
|$90,000
|$15,000
|$105,500
|Anthony Smith
|$250,000
|$45,000
|$295,000
|Magomed Ankalaev
|$70,000
|$4,000
|$135,000
|PRELIMINARY CARD
|Drew Dober
|$75,000
|$5,000
|$75,000
|Rafael Alves
|$20,000
|$7,500
|$27,500
|Hamdy Abdelwahab
|$25,000
|$6,000
|$35,000
|Don’Tale Mayes
|$60,000
|$5,000
|$65,000
|Rafa Garcia
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
|Drakkar Klose
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Alex Morono
|$85,000
|$4,000
|$90,000
|Matthew Semelsberger
|$80,000
|$4,000
|$85,000
|EARLY PRELIMS CARD
|Adam Fugitt
|$40,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|Michael Morales
|$75,000
|$5,000
|$80,000
|Ji Yeon Kim
|$40,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|Joselyne Edwards
|$23,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|Orion Cosce
|$25,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|Mike Mathetha
|$24,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|$23,500
|$4,000
|$25,000
|Ihor Potieria
|$20,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|Journey Newson
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
Payouts are exclusion of the following:
- UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000-$100,000
- UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000
- Gateway Income
- PPV Sales
