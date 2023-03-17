UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3- How Much Does the Ticket Cost?

UFC 286 goes down to London on March 18th in the O2 arena. The United Kingdom fans are delighted to have the UFC back in the UK. It’s one of their own competing in the main event. Leon Edwards will defend his title for the first time against Kamaru Usman, which could be his toughest test even after beating him the last time. The winner of this fight has nothing but good things ahead of him, as the Notorious one has already expressed an interest in fighting at 170.

The welterweight division looks good as Gilbert Burns will face Jorge Masvidal in a few days. Shavkhat Rakhmonov is sitting pretty with a win and Colby Covington is always in the conversation.

UFC 286: How much does the ticket cost?

The buzz around UFC 286 is huge and so it is very well reflected in the ticket prices as well. The ticket prices are of various ranges as some fans won’t be able to afford the higher ticket price. The higher ticket price would naturally come with a good view and good seats.

The starting of the ticket price is around £344.95, which is also a bit high for the average fan to spend on a pay-per-view. The ticket cost can go up to £4,581.25 as well for the premium seats in the house.

The fans, however, seem crazy about the event and the O2 arena would be full house when it’s fight day. As far as the booking of tickets goes, the fans in the UK can book the ticket on the O2 official website. Some other websites to book tickets are axes and ticket master.

Leon Edwards fighting for the championship and winning the belt have changed the landscape of MMA in the UK. More aspirants who are young and following MMA now believe that it could be done from the UK and there is no need to travel to the states anymore.

The co-main event:

The co-main event is the most exciting fight on the card. Justin Gaethje fights Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight division. This could very well be considered the fight of the night. The UFC gives away an additional $50k bonus for the winners of the fight of the night and the performance of the night.

The additional incentives are worthy enough for the fighters to go out there and showcase what they are made of. Be rest assured, additional bonus or not, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev fight only one way and that is exciting.

Who are you betting on at the co-main event?

