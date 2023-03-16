UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman will be back for his revenge after suffering a devastating loss against Leon Edwards last year at UFC 278. It was Usman’s first-ever UFC loss, which cost him his welterweight title as well. ‘Rocky,’ on the other hand, made history by knocking out Usman, who seemed invincible for years. Now, in their third meeting, Edwards will look to defend his title at UFC 286. Both the combatants are vigorously preparing for the trilogy. As seen in the recent pictures on social media, Usman and Edwards appear in their best physical form. The main event of UFC 286 will be a decider for both.

In the co-main event, we have one of the most anticipated lightweight bouts between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is coming off a loss in the fight. Meanwhile, ‘Ataman’ is on an amazing six-fight win streak.

Both fighters are ranked among the top 10 in the lightweight division. Thus, this is an important fight for both, as a win will cement them in the top-5 of the list. Ahead of this exciting event, let’s take a look at how much the fighters will earn from their fights and some other details.

UFC 286: Payouts, Purses, & Salaries

The UFC never discloses the purses and salaries of their fighters before the event. However, we can provide an estimate by referring to the previous payouts of the fighters.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Justin Gaethje, and Rafael Fiziev will be highest paid fighters of UFC 286 for obvious reasons. Below is the full table with the salaries of the fighters listed. These figures how come from reports made by The SportsDaily. However, the numbers don’t contain the win and performance bonuses.

Fighter Base Salary Sponsorship bonus Total estimated Salary Leon Edwards $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Kamaru Usman $500,000 $32,000 $532,000 Justin Gaethje $350,000 $6,000 $356,000 Rafael Fiziev $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Gunnar Nelson $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Bryan Barberena $140,000 $16,000 $156,000 Jennifer Maia $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Casey O’Neill $26,000 $4,500 $30,500 Marvin Vettori $80,000 $11,000 $91,000 Roman Dolidze $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Jack Shore $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Makwan Amirkhani $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Chris Duncan 10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Omar Morales $26,500 $6,000 $32,500 Sam Patterson $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Yanal Ashmoz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Muhammad Mokaev $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Jafel Filho $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Lerone Murphy $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Gabriel Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Christian Leroy Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Dusko Todorovic $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Jake Hadley $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Malcolm Gordon $20,000 $6,000 $26,000 Joanne Wood $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Luana Carolina $26,000 $6,000 $32,000 Jai Herbert $18,000 $6,000 $24,000 L’udovit Klein $16,000 $6,000 $22,000 Veronica Macedo $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Juliana Miller $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

Here are some other details about the UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3?

UFC 286 will take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday 18th March. By purchasing a membership, you can watch the main card live on ESPN and Disney in the USA. If you already have a membership, all you need to do is pay for the pay-per-view.

Heart vs Heart 👀@Usman84kg ready to give a reminder to Edwards on Saturday! #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/2BZaDwouon — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2023

Fans in the UK can watch the action live on BT Sport. Fight fans in India can watch the main card of the pay-per-view on the Sony LIV App by buying their subscription.

The early preliminaries of the event are scheduled to start at around 5:00 PM GMT. The preliminary card fights will thereafter likely begin at around 7:00 PM GMT. On March 18, 2023, the Main Card will start at 9:00 PM GMT. Given the length of the prior bouts, timings may change. Meanwhile, in India, the main card will commence at 2:30 am.

Usman vs. Edwards 3- Full Fight card

Early Prelims

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo–Women’s Flyweight fight

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein–Lightweight fight

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina–Women’s Flyweight fight

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon–Flyweight fight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic–Middleweight fight

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos–Featherweight fight

Prelims

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho–Flyweight fight

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz–Lightweight fight

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales–Lightweight fight

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani–Featherweight fight

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze–Middleweight fight

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill–Women’s Flyweight fight

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena–Welterweight fight

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev–Lightweight fight

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman–Welterweight title fight

