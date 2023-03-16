UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?
Afnan Chougle
|Published 16/03/2023
Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman will be back for his revenge after suffering a devastating loss against Leon Edwards last year at UFC 278. It was Usman’s first-ever UFC loss, which cost him his welterweight title as well. ‘Rocky,’ on the other hand, made history by knocking out Usman, who seemed invincible for years. Now, in their third meeting, Edwards will look to defend his title at UFC 286. Both the combatants are vigorously preparing for the trilogy. As seen in the recent pictures on social media, Usman and Edwards appear in their best physical form. The main event of UFC 286 will be a decider for both.
In the co-main event, we have one of the most anticipated lightweight bouts between Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is coming off a loss in the fight. Meanwhile, ‘Ataman’ is on an amazing six-fight win streak.
Both fighters are ranked among the top 10 in the lightweight division. Thus, this is an important fight for both, as a win will cement them in the top-5 of the list. Ahead of this exciting event, let’s take a look at how much the fighters will earn from their fights and some other details.
UFC 286: Payouts, Purses, & Salaries
The UFC never discloses the purses and salaries of their fighters before the event. However, we can provide an estimate by referring to the previous payouts of the fighters.
Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Justin Gaethje, and Rafael Fiziev will be highest paid fighters of UFC 286 for obvious reasons. Below is the full table with the salaries of the fighters listed. These figures how come from reports made by The SportsDaily. However, the numbers don’t contain the win and performance bonuses.
|Fighter
|Base Salary
|Sponsorship bonus
|Total estimated Salary
|Leon Edwards
|$500,000
|$42,000
|$542,000
|Kamaru Usman
|$500,000
|$32,000
|$532,000
|Justin Gaethje
|$350,000
|$6,000
|$356,000
|Rafael Fiziev
|$250,000
|$6,000
|$256,000
|Gunnar Nelson
|$75,000
|$11,000
|$86,000
|Bryan Barberena
|$140,000
|$16,000
|$156,000
|Jennifer Maia
|$75,000
|$6,000
|$81,000
|Casey O’Neill
|$26,000
|$4,500
|$30,500
|Marvin Vettori
|$80,000
|$11,000
|$91,000
|Roman Dolidze
|$50,000
|$6,000
|$56,000
|Jack Shore
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Makwan Amirkhani
|$60,000
|$11,000
|$71,000
|Chris Duncan
|10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Omar Morales
|$26,500
|$6,000
|$32,500
|Sam Patterson
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Yanal Ashmoz
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Muhammad Mokaev
|$20,000
|$4,500
|$24,500
|Jafel Filho
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Lerone Murphy
|$30,000
|$4,500
|$34,500
|Gabriel Santos
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Christian Leroy Duncan
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Dusko Todorovic
|$24,000
|$6,000
|$30,000
|Jake Hadley
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Malcolm Gordon
|$20,000
|$6,000
|$26,000
|Joanne Wood
|$75,000
|$11,000
|$86,000
|Luana Carolina
|$26,000
|$6,000
|$32,000
|Jai Herbert
|$18,000
|$6,000
|$24,000
|L’udovit Klein
|$16,000
|$6,000
|$22,000
|Veronica Macedo
|$12,000
|$6,000
|$18,000
|Juliana Miller
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
Here are some other details about the UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3.
How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3?
UFC 286 will take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday 18th March. By purchasing a membership, you can watch the main card live on ESPN and Disney in the USA. If you already have a membership, all you need to do is pay for the pay-per-view.
Fans in the UK can watch the action live on BT Sport. Fight fans in India can watch the main card of the pay-per-view on the Sony LIV App by buying their subscription.
The early preliminaries of the event are scheduled to start at around 5:00 PM GMT. The preliminary card fights will thereafter likely begin at around 7:00 PM GMT. On March 18, 2023, the Main Card will start at 9:00 PM GMT. Given the length of the prior bouts, timings may change. Meanwhile, in India, the main card will commence at 2:30 am.
Usman vs. Edwards 3- Full Fight card
Early Prelims
Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo–Women’s Flyweight fight
Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein–Lightweight fight
Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina–Women’s Flyweight fight
Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon–Flyweight fight
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic–Middleweight fight
Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos–Featherweight fight
Prelims
Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho–Flyweight fight
Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz–Lightweight fight
Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales–Lightweight fight
Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani–Featherweight fight
Main Card
Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze–Middleweight fight
Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill–Women’s Flyweight fight
Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena–Welterweight fight
Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev–Lightweight fight
Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman–Welterweight title fight
What are your predictions for UFC 283?