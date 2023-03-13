UFC 286 Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3?

It’s officially Fight Week! The most substantial trilogy in the business will take place this coming weekend when Leon Edwards defends his newly procured UFC Welterweight championship against Kamaru Usman. Leon Edwards left the MMA spectrum stupefied when he abruptly knocked out Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the fifth round of their bout.

Edwards was down three rounds to one heading into the fifth round. The contest was almost certainly done for the Brit when he pulled a rabbit out of the hat and head-kicked Usman. Thus, fulfilling his destiny.

The 31-year-old is now set to make the first title defence of his reign against Usman in the marine event of UFC 286. The co-main event in store for fight fans is spectacular as well.

Former interim UFC Lightweight champion Justin Gathje puts his number three ranking on the line as he welcomes Rafael Fiziev into top-five contention. The victor will undoubtedly propel their case for the next title shot against the champion, Islam Makhachev.

The fight night will also see Gunnar Nelson make his return to the octagon after over a year-long layoff following a win against Takeshi Sato in March 2022. Nelson is set to face Welterweight mainstay Bryan Barbarena. Barbarena is coming off a loss to former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Furthermore, the night will see undefeated Women’s flyweight Casey O’Neil make her return to the octagon. She was last seen over a year ago in the UFC. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old sustained an ACL tear which rendered her incapable of competing.

O’Neil faces former UFC Flyweight title contender Jennifer Maia. Last but not least, former UFC Middleweight title contender Marvin Bettori graces the octagon once again against surging contender Roman Dolidze. A sensational fight in the making, that is.

Where to watch the pay-per-view: For US residents!

The United States has two premier, reliable networks to watch the event. ESPN and Disney Plus are the chief sources for fans of the fight game. Disney Plus provides a monthly subscription package for $12.99. Their subscription could prove to be beneficial for users as the network also provides access to Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus.

ESPN, on the other hand, will air UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman on ESPN Plus. The network provides monthly subscriptions priced at $9.99, with yearly subscriptions priced at $99.99.

Where to watch the pay-per-view: For UK residents!

UK residents can be ecstatic as the event will take place in London. Accordingly, BT Sport 1 will be airing the event on their platform. BT Sport will air the preliminary card as well as the main card on their service.

The pay-per-view can be viewed through their website or their applications, provided you do not have a cable subscription. Additionally, users can obtain no-commitment passes for £25 per month from BT Sport.

It is not mandatory to possess a BT Sports connection for this.

