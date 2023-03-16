UFC 286: What Time Will Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Start in the USA?

The UFC travels to the United Kingdom as we have UFC 286 this weekend. It’s the rematch between the top welterweights in the UFC. Leon Edwards will defend his championship for the first time against Kamaru Usman. This will be their third encounter inside the octagon. The head kick… bang…done promo was one of the best promos Leon Edwards could have cut. As UFC 286 is in the United Kingdom, the fans are excited to know what time will the event air in the USA.

The co-main event is also an interesting one as Justin Gaethji Faces Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight division.

UFC 286 Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3: USA Time and details

UFC 286 will take place in London in the O2 Arena. The place will be packed and cheering for the welterweight champion of the world.

Date: 18th March 2023 Saturday

Time: 9 PM GMT/ 5PM ET

Main event: 12 AM GMT/ 8 PM ET

The timings are subject to change as it depends on the length of the fights. We have a big night at UFC 286 as we have early prelims, prelims and the main card as well. People from the US can watch it on ESPN and ESPN+ with subscription. UFC Fight pass users can always watch it there.

The UK fans can watch this card on BT sports and the fans in India can watch on Sony Ten.

Main Card:

Leon Edwards(C) vs Kamaru Usman – Main event for the title

Justin Gaethji vs Rfael Fiziev- co-main event

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Mia vs Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Prelims Card:

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

Nathaniel Wood vs Lerone Murphy

The Welterweight Division:

As Kamaru Usman faces Leon Edwards, it will be interesting to see what the winner gets next. The division is filled with top athletes and fighters. Jorge Masvidal is set to face Gilbert Melendez later. Khamzat Chimaev is unsure about 170 or 185.

Colby Covington is always amongst the title contenders in this division. Conor McGregor recently appeared on THE MMA Hour and told Ariel Helwani that he would be looking at the fight closely. He also stated that he felt he should get a shot at the 170-pound champion if he wins his fight against Michael Chandler.

Who do you think fights next for the title?

